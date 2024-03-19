Spotify paid $9 billion in royalties in 2023. Here’s what fueled the growth

FILE - The Spotify app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore, March 20, 2018. Since late last century and the early days of the web, providers of digital media like Netflix and Spotify have had a free pass when it comes to international taxes on films, video games and music that are shipped across borders through the internet. But now, a global consensus on the issue may be starting to crack. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 12:03 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 12:12 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spotify paid out $9 billion in streaming royalties last year, the streaming giant said Tuesday in its latest “Loud and Clear” report.

Spotify’s fourth annual report, which originally launched in 2021 following criticism over its lack of transparency, noted record accomplishments, including the highest annual payment from any retailer to the music industry.

“This is everything we know about how much is being paid out, how many artists are achieving different levels of success,” says Charlie Hellman, the vice president and global head of music product at Spotify. “So, everyone can have access to the information and be sort of up to date with the state of the industry.”

According to the data, 1,250 artists generated over $1 million each in recording and publishing royalties in 2023; 11,600 generated over $100,000 and 66,000 generated over $10,000 — numbers that have almost tripled since 2017.

More than half of those 66,000 artists came from countries where English is not the primary language, the report says, reflecting an increasingly global music landscape.

And “indie” artists — the self-distributed, do-it-yourself acts and those on independent record labels, according to Hellman — accounted for $4.5 billion, half of all royalties paid out by Spotify.

“There are millions of people who’ve uploaded a song at least once but that doesn’t really speak to whether they’re an artist, or if they’re doing this more as a hobby,” Hellman says.

Spotify zooms in on artists that have “at least put up an album’s worth of music once they seem to have some indication that they’re trying to build a fan base.” He estimates there are “about 225,000 professionally aspiring artists” on the platform.

“They have a little bit of a following. They might, you know, have gigs listed on Spotify or things like that,” he says.

In December, Spotify announced it was axing 17% of its global workforce, the music streaming service’s third round of layoffs in 2023 as it moved to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable.

The previous month, Spotify announced it would eliminate payments for songs with less than 1,000 annual streams, starting in 2024.

“Songs that generate less than a thousand streams in a year would be generating pennies, a few cents in royalties,” Hellman explains. “So what we’re seeing was that there was an increasing amount of uploaders that had $0.03, $0.08, $0.36 sitting there.”

For those DIY artists, there’s a minimum threshold to withdraw money from a distributor — $5.35 at DistroKid and $1 at TuneCore, two such distributors — and Hellman argues the withdrawal fees would eclipse the royalties.

Spotify — and most other streaming services — pay royalties to the rights holders of the music on its platform, a number which is determined by “streamshare.” That’s calculated by adding up how many times music owned or controlled by a particular rights holder was streamed and dividing by the total number of streams in that market.

In short: Larger rights holders have a larger percentage of the market share. And a listener streaming an artist 25% of the time does not mean the act receives 25% of the listener’s subscription fee.

“All those pennies sitting in bank accounts all over the place was siphoning money away from artists that were really doing this, as an aspiring professional,” says Hellman of the decision. “And so, those royalties are now being put in the pot so that they can be redirected to artists that are getting more than a thousand streams a year.”

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation
16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation

A 16-year-old boy is among three people charged in a firearm investigation after officers discovered drugs and two handguns inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Toronto. Police said officers...

4h ago

Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect
Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect

The family of a 19-year-old teenager who was gunned down in an alleged targeted shooting in downtown Hamilton has issued a statement, pleading to the public for information that could lead to an arrest. On...

7h ago

Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media
Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media

On an off-day for the Toronto Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to share his thoughts about how an incident that occurred six years ago feels to him now that he's a member of his hometown team. In...

3h ago

Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto
Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a jogger on a path in west Toronto, police said. Authorities were called to the Sterling Road and Dundas Street West area near Sorauren...

5h ago

Top Stories

16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation
16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation

A 16-year-old boy is among three people charged in a firearm investigation after officers discovered drugs and two handguns inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Toronto. Police said officers...

4h ago

Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect
Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect

The family of a 19-year-old teenager who was gunned down in an alleged targeted shooting in downtown Hamilton has issued a statement, pleading to the public for information that could lead to an arrest. On...

7h ago

Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media
Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media

On an off-day for the Toronto Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to share his thoughts about how an incident that occurred six years ago feels to him now that he's a member of his hometown team. In...

3h ago

Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto
Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a jogger on a path in west Toronto, police said. Authorities were called to the Sterling Road and Dundas Street West area near Sorauren...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

6h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

14h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos