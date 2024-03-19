3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police say three religious artifacts were stolen from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area on March 19, 2024
Toronto police say three religious artifacts were stolen from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area on March 19, 2024. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 19, 2024 10:28 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 10:33 am.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area.

Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke into a synagogue near Spadina Avenue and St. Andrew Street, north of Dundas Street West.

They allegedly searched through the building and stole a silver crown and two silver adornments.

Police released images of the three artifacts (see above).

Investigators say they don’t believe the theft was hate-motivated.

