The UK will host a summit of European leaders at Winston Churchill’s birthplace on July 18

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gestures as he visits an apprentice training centre at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), in Coventry, England, Monday March 18, 2024. (Carl Recine/Pool via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 12:20 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 12:26 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Britain will hold the next meeting of the European Political Community on July 18, the government announced Tuesday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will host leaders from about 50 countries at Blenheim Palace, an 18th-century country mansion northwest of London that was the birthplace of wartime leader Winston Churchill.

Sunak said that the gathering was “an important forum for cooperation across the whole of Europe on the issues that are affecting us all, threatening our security and prosperity.” He said the agenda would include support for Ukraine and “stopping the scourge of people smuggling and illegal migration.”

The meeting will be the fourth for the European Political Community, brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron. It was established in 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine shattered Europe’s sense of security. Previous summits have been in Czech capital Prague; Chisinau, Moldova; and Granada, Spain.

The forum gives Britain the chance to join a Europe-wide political gathering despite its departure from the European Union in 2020.

Sunak’s delay in naming a date for the gathering had fueled speculation that he planned to call a spring or summer election. He has to call a national vote in 2024, but has said it’s likely to be in the second half of the year.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

18m ago

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

3h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

5m ago

Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor
Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor

A day after Toronto's police chief shared disturbing statistics about the surge of antisemitic hate crimes in the city, a man has been arrested for allegedly directing antisemitic threats towards a Toronto...

1h ago

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

18m ago

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

3h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

5m ago

Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor
Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor

A day after Toronto's police chief shared disturbing statistics about the surge of antisemitic hate crimes in the city, a man has been arrested for allegedly directing antisemitic threats towards a Toronto...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

1h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.
2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos