Maple Leafs’ comeback falls short with road loss in Philadelphia

Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves, right, fights with Philadelphia Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 19, 2024 9:52 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 10:28 pm.

Despite roaring back from a 3-0 deficit, the Toronto Maple Leafs fell 4-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Owen Tippett, Travis Sanheim and Morgan Frost scored the first three goals of the game for the Flyers before the Maple Leafs could respond with goals from William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi.

It was Nylander’s 37th goal of the season, with Bertuzzi adding his 14th of the campaign.

Flyers center Scott Laughton would answer in the third period, enough to lift the Flyers to the win. Maple Leafs captain John Tavares scored late, his 22nd goal of the year.

Tavares finished with three points, while Bertuzzi finished with two of his own. Center Auston Matthews finished with two assists, while Tippett and Frost had multi-point games for the Flyers.

Related:

Maple Leafs’ goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 of 28 shots in the loss, while Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson picked up the win, turning aside 27 of 30 shots. It’s Samsonov’s first loss since Feb. 27 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Toronto was without star winger Mitch Marner, who hasn’t played since March 7 against the Boston Bruins due to a lower-body injury. Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin was also out of the lineup on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves was forced to leave Tuesday’s game after fighting Nicolas Deslauriers.

Reaves fought Deslauriers five minutes into the game, then left for the team’s locker room after his right eye swelled up while he was sitting in the box. The 37-year-old enforcer came into Tuesday’s contest with 34 penalty minutes and four points in 38 games.

After a torrid stretch in February that saw Toronto win seven games in a row, the Leafs have struggled more of late, with a 3-4 record in their last seven games. That included two losses to the Bruins, who remain ahead of Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

The Leafs will travel to Washington for a back-to-back on Wednesday night with a matchup against Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals. Goalie Joseph Woll is expected to start for Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital

Two people are dead, and another person has been rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Emergency crews were notified of a crash involving...

37m ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

46m ago

Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

The sister of a man previously charged in a large-scale auto scam that allegedly involved selling stolen vehicles with fraudulent documents is now also facing charges. In a release Tuesday, Peel Regional...

6h ago

1 person dead in salmonella outbreak linked to snakes, rodents that began in 2022
1 person dead in salmonella outbreak linked to snakes, rodents that began in 2022

One person is dead in an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to contact with snakes and feeder rodents that began more than two years ago.

3h ago

Top Stories

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital

Two people are dead, and another person has been rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Emergency crews were notified of a crash involving...

37m ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

46m ago

Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

The sister of a man previously charged in a large-scale auto scam that allegedly involved selling stolen vehicles with fraudulent documents is now also facing charges. In a release Tuesday, Peel Regional...

6h ago

1 person dead in salmonella outbreak linked to snakes, rodents that began in 2022
1 person dead in salmonella outbreak linked to snakes, rodents that began in 2022

One person is dead in an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to contact with snakes and feeder rodents that began more than two years ago.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

3h ago

3:25
Toronto Police ramp up search for convicted weapons smuggler
Toronto Police ramp up search for convicted weapons smuggler

Toronto Police are offering a cash reward to anyone who helps locate a man who should currently be serving a prison sentence for smuggling weapons into Canada. As Shauna Hunt explains, the wanted criminal is now being highlighted by the BOLO program.

4h ago

4:45
TDSB considering program cuts amid budget shortfall
TDSB considering program cuts amid budget shortfall

Some programs with the Toronto District School board could be at risk as educators grapple with the need to balance the budget. Faiza Amin reports on which programs could be on the chopping block.

9h ago

2:14
Canada-wide warrant issued for Kamar Cunningham
Canada-wide warrant issued for Kamar Cunningham

Toronto Police have announced a Canada-wide warrant and hefty reward for information leading to the arrest of a convicted firearms dealer. Shauna Hunt reports.

9h ago

2:10
Toronto Public Health warns of measles exposure
Toronto Public Health warns of measles exposure

Health officials say the city's second case of measles is in an infant who recently returned from travel and was contagious at the Agincourt Toronto Public Library. Michelle Mackey has the details.

23h ago

More Videos