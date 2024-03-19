Toronto man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting victim several times

Toronto police arrest
Toronto police arrested 34-year-old Cong Thanh Pham on Feb. 13, 2024, and charged him with three counts of sexual assault. Toronto police handout

By Michael Ranger

Posted March 19, 2024 10:48 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 10:49 am.

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted the same victim on multiple occasions.

Toronto police say they received reports from a female on Feb. 13 that she had been sexually assaulted by the same person three times.

Police allege a suspect who was known to frequent public libraries met the victim and told her he could teach her English. The suspect then convinced the victim to go to his home.

Its further alleged the suspect sexually assaulted the victim two times at his home near Bloor Street West and Brock Avenue. Police say a third assault took place at a commercial building near Yonge Street and Wellington Street West.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Cong Thanh Pham, of Toronto, and charged him with three counts of sexual assault.

Investigators have released a photo of the accused and say “they are concerned there are more victims,” urging anyone else with information to contact them.

Pham appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Monday morning.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

1h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

28m ago

3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police
3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area. Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke...

1h ago

Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases
Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases

Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth. Statistics Canada...

updated

7m ago

Top Stories

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

1h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

28m ago

3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police
3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area. Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke...

1h ago

Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases
Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases

Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth. Statistics Canada...

updated

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

16h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.
2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos