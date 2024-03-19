Toronto man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting victim several times

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted the same victim on multiple occasions.

Toronto police say they received reports from a female on Feb. 13 that she had been sexually assaulted by the same person three times.

Police allege a suspect who was known to frequent public libraries met the victim and told her he could teach her English. The suspect then convinced the victim to go to his home.

Its further alleged the suspect sexually assaulted the victim two times at his home near Bloor Street West and Brock Avenue. Police say a third assault took place at a commercial building near Yonge Street and Wellington Street West.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Cong Thanh Pham, of Toronto, and charged him with three counts of sexual assault.

Investigators have released a photo of the accused and say “they are concerned there are more victims,” urging anyone else with information to contact them.

Pham appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Monday morning.