Trial of former Milwaukee election official charged with illegally requesting ballots begins

FILE - Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, instructs workers processing ballots, April 5, 2022, at the central counting facility in Milwaukee, Wis. The attorney for the former Milwaukee elections official charged with fraudulently ordering three military absentee ballots under fake names and sending them to a Republican lawmaker who embraced election conspiracy theories argued at the opening of her trial Monday, March 18, 2024 that she was a whistleblower and not a criminal. Zapata is on trial on charges of misconduct in public office, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File) Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

By The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 10:19 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 10:26 am.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The attorney for a former Milwaukee elections official charged with fraudulently ordering three military absentee ballots under fake names and sending them to a Republican lawmaker who embraced election conspiracy theories argued Monday in opening statements that she was a whistleblower and not a criminal.

Kimberly Zapata, the former deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, is on trial for misconduct in public office, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot. She faces up to five years behind bars if convicted of all four counts.

In Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Zapata’s defense attorney Daniel Adams told the jury that she committed no crime, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Adams called Zapata an apolitical “whistleblower” who sought to flag a gap in the election system he described as “fair and secure.”

And, he said, she was “extremely stressed out” by the conspiracy theories and threats targeting election officials.

But Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal countered that Zapata was entrusted with safeguarding elections and she violated that trust.

Wisconsin’s election and voting laws have been in the spotlight since President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020, which came under attack from former President Donald Trump and his supporters who made unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud. Milwaukee, home to the largest number of Democrats in Wisconsin, has been a target for complaints from Trump and his backers.

The trial comes two weeks before Wisconsin’s April 2 presidential primary. Wisconsin is once again one of a handful of battleground states crucial for both sides in the November presidential election.

According to the criminal complaint, a week before the November 2022 election Zapata fabricated three names with fake Social Security numbers and requested military absentee ballots in those names through MyVote Wisconsin, the state’s voter database. Zapata told investigators she used her government access to MyVote Wisconsin’s voter registration records to find Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen’s address and had the ballots sent to her home in Menomonee Falls, the complaint said.

Brandtjen has advocated for decertifying Biden’s 2020 win in Wisconsin for the past two years and has espoused conspiracy theories supporting her position.

The complaint said Zapata told investigators she sent the ballots “to show how easy it is to commit fraud in this manner.” Zapata said she wanted Brandtjen to focus on real problems and not “outrageous conspiracy theories,” according to the complaint.

Brandtjen faces her own legal troubles and will not be called to testify. The Wisconsin Ethics Commission last month recommended felony charges against Brandtjen and a fundraising committee for Trump related to alleged efforts to evade campaign finance laws during an attempt to unseat GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Zapata was fired after her actions came to light. The defense is not expected to call her to testify, according to the Journal Sentinel.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

3m ago

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

1h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

33m ago

3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police
3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area. Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke...

1h ago

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

3m ago

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

1h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

33m ago

3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police
3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area. Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

16h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.
2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos