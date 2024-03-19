Trump suggests he’d support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter after voting in the Florida primary election in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 10:40 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 10:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that he’d support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy, voicing for the first time support for a specific limit on the procedure.

The Republican former president has taken credit for striking down a federally guaranteed right to abortion by appointing three U.S. Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. As he seeks the White House a third time, Trump has refrained from embracing any specific limit on the procedure, warning it could backfire politically and instead suggesting he would “negotiate” a policy on abortion that would include exceptions for cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother.

But in a radio interview Tuesday, Trump criticized Democrats for not endorsing a ban that would limit abortions in states that still allow the procedure.

“We’re going to come up with a time — and maybe we could bring the country together on that issue,” Trump said while calling into the “Sid & Friends in the Morning” show on WABC.

Trump went on to say: “The number of weeks now, people are agreeing on 15. And I’m thinking in terms of that. And it’ll come out to something that’s very reasonable. But people are really, even hard-liners are agreeing, seems to be, 15 weeks seems to be a number that people are agreeing at.”

At the same time, Trump seemed to suggest reluctance to a federal ban.

“Everybody agrees — you’ve heard this for years — all the legal scholars on both sides agree: It’s a state issue. It shouldn’t be a federal issue, it’s a state issue,” he said.

Last month, Trump’s campaign dismissed reports that he privately had expressed for a ban on abortion after 16 weeks of pregnancy, calling the report “fake news.” The campaign did not offer details on Trump’s plans, only saying he planned to “negotiate a deal” on abortion.

Later Tuesday, after casting his ballot in Florida’s Republican presidential primary, Trump was asked by a reporter about a ban on abortions at 16 weeks and said, “We’ll be talking about that soon.”

Abortion rights have been a galvanizing issue for voters in recent years, and Democrats and President Joe Biden’s campaign are preparing to spotlight the issue as a clear split from Trump in the 2024 election.

Polling has consistently shown that most Americans believe abortion should be legal through the initial stages of pregnancy. About half of U.S. adults said abortions should be permitted at the 15-week mark, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted last June.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season
Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season

In what was dubbed the lost season, spring has arrived, but it's not without some concerning weather trends and patterns after the warmest winter on record for Canada—and it is certainly being felt in...

13m ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

2h ago

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital

Two people are dead, and another person has been rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Emergency crews were notified of a crash involving...

2h ago

Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

The sister of a man previously charged in a large-scale auto scam that allegedly involved selling stolen vehicles with fraudulent documents is now also facing charges. In a release Tuesday, Peel Regional...

7h ago

Top Stories

Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season
Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season

In what was dubbed the lost season, spring has arrived, but it's not without some concerning weather trends and patterns after the warmest winter on record for Canada—and it is certainly being felt in...

13m ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

2h ago

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital

Two people are dead, and another person has been rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Emergency crews were notified of a crash involving...

2h ago

Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

The sister of a man previously charged in a large-scale auto scam that allegedly involved selling stolen vehicles with fraudulent documents is now also facing charges. In a release Tuesday, Peel Regional...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

4h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

5h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

5h ago

3:25
Toronto Police ramp up search for convicted weapons smuggler
Toronto Police ramp up search for convicted weapons smuggler

Toronto Police are offering a cash reward to anyone who helps locate a man who should currently be serving a prison sentence for smuggling weapons into Canada. As Shauna Hunt explains, the wanted criminal is now being highlighted by the BOLO program.

5h ago

2:14
Canada-wide warrant issued for Kamar Cunningham
Canada-wide warrant issued for Kamar Cunningham

Toronto Police have announced a Canada-wide warrant and hefty reward for information leading to the arrest of a convicted firearms dealer. Shauna Hunt reports.

10h ago

More Videos