US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 12:10 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 12:12 pm.

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Identity by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. Still See You Everywhere by Lisa Gardner (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Dune by Frank Herbert (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. A Touch of Chaos by Scarlett St. Clair (Sourcebooks)

6. The #1 Lawyer by James Patterson & Nancy Allen (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Just One More Moment by Carly Phillips (CP Publishing)

8. Listen for the Lie by Amy Tintera (Celadon Books)

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

10. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

6. Elevate and Dominate (Unabridged) by Deion Sanders (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. First Lie Wins: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss & Tahl Raz (HarperCollins Publishers )

9. A Court of Mist and Fury(Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The Last to Vanish (Unabridged) by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

