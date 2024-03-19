US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024

Last Updated March 19, 2024 4:12 pm.

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

3. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. Sound Therapy: Mental Focus (440Hz) by Audible Sleep and Audio up, performed by Scarlett Burke (Audible Originals)

6. Bad Therapy by Abigail Shrier, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant, narrated by the author, Maurice Ashley, R. A. Dickey, Evelyn Glennie, Sara Maria Hasbun, Francis Idehen, Alison Levine, Benny Lewis, Kari Louhivuori, Nelli Louhivuori, Brandon Payne, Richard Pine, Gil Winch and full cast (Penguin Audio)

8. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

9. Elevate and Dominate by Deion Sanders, Don Yaeger and John C. Maxwell – foreword, narrated by Deion Sanders (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)

3. A Murder to Remember by Brynn Kelly, performed by Brittany Pressley and Max Roll (Audible Originals)

4. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

5. The Justice by James Patterson and Aaron Cooley, performed by Sanaa Lathan, David Rasche, Susan Kelechi Watson, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Luke Tennie and full cast (Audible Originals)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Katherine Kellgren, Euan Morton and Simon Vance (Macmillan Audio)

8. The Spy Coast by Tess Gerritsen, narrated by Hillary Huber and Brittany Pressley (Brilliance Audio)

9. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

The Associated Press

