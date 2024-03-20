Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke

Some of the damage after as many as 17 cars were involved in a crash on the overpass from westbound Eglinton Avenue to Highway 401.
Some of the damage after as many as 17 cars were involved in a crash on the overpass from westbound Eglinton Avenue to Highway 401. X/OPP_HSD

By Michael Ranger

Posted March 20, 2024 9:36 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 10:21 am.

The cleanup is underway after a pileup involving dozens of vehicles shut down a busy highway on-ramp in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on the westbound Eglinton Avenue West overpass ramp to westbound Highway 401 around 7:45 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update that at least 17 cars were involved in the crash while traffic cameras appear to show as many as 25 vehicles may have been affected.

“This is on an overpass, an elevated platform, which may have contributed to some of the freezing and icing conditions,” said Schmidt, adding that a burst of snow streamers came through at that time and likely contributed to the problem.

Schmidt said no serious injuries have been reported but several people were transported to hospital.

The westbound Eglinton ramp to the westbound 401 is expected to reopen within the hour as crews work to remove the vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO CITYNEWS 680’S LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES!
401 ramp crash
Several vehicles were involved in a pileup on the ramp from westbound Eglinton Avenue to Highway 401 in Toronto on March. 20, 2024.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

4m ago

Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon
Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon

A man and woman are dead and another person has been rushed to hospital following a head-on crash in Caledon on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on...

1h ago

On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects
On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects

People have another brief window to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in Ottawa before the public tributes move to Montreal. Members of the former prime minister's family were in a ballroom across...

18m ago

Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop
Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their opening statements Wednesday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to...

3h ago

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

4m ago

Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon
Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon

A man and woman are dead and another person has been rushed to hospital following a head-on crash in Caledon on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on...

1h ago

On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects
On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects

People have another brief window to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in Ottawa before the public tributes move to Montreal. Members of the former prime minister's family were in a ballroom across...

18m ago

Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop
Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their opening statements Wednesday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

11h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

11h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

14h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

16h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

More Videos