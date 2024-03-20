Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke

The cleanup is underway after a pileup involving dozens of vehicles shut down a busy highway on-ramp in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on the westbound Eglinton Avenue West overpass ramp to westbound Highway 401 around 7:45 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update that at least 17 cars were involved in the crash while traffic cameras appear to show as many as 25 vehicles may have been affected.

“This is on an overpass, an elevated platform, which may have contributed to some of the freezing and icing conditions,” said Schmidt, adding that a burst of snow streamers came through at that time and likely contributed to the problem.

WB Eglinton to #Hwy401 wb. Several people sent to hospital, none are life threatening injuries. Clean up ongoing, expect to reopen by 11am. ^ks pic.twitter.com/0MpROq5415 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 20, 2024

Schmidt said no serious injuries have been reported but several people were transported to hospital.

The westbound Eglinton ramp to the westbound 401 is expected to reopen within the hour as crews work to remove the vehicles.

