AI-aided virtual conversations with WWII vets are latest feature at New Orleans museum

Peter Crean of the National WWII Museum in New Orleans stands at an interactive exhibit with an image of Japanese-American WWII veteran Lawson Ichiro Sakai, who served in the U.S. Army, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Sakai and 17 other people, including World War II combat veterans, a military nurse, an aircraft factory worker and a USO performer, made extensive video-recordings about their lives and service as part of an interactive exhibit opening at the museum March 20. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

By Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2024 1:02 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 1:12 am.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An interactive exhibit opening Wednesday at the National WWII Museum will use artificial intelligence to let visitors hold virtual conversations with images of veterans, including a Medal of Honor winner who died in 2022.

Voices From the Front will also enable visitors to the New Orleans museum to ask questions of war-era home front heroes and supporters of the U.S. war effort — including a military nurse who served in the Philippines, an aircraft factory worker, and Margaret Kerry, a dancer who performed at USO shows and, after the war, was a model for the Tinker Bell character in Disney productions.

Four years in the making, the project incorporates video-recorded interviews with 18 veterans of the war or the support effort — each of them having sat for as many as a thousand questions about the war and their personal lives. Among the participants was Marine Corps veteran Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Wilson, a Medal of Honor Winner who fought at Iwo Jima, Japan. He died in June 2022 after recording his responses.

Visitors to the new exhibit will stand in front of a console and pick who they want to converse with. Then, a life-sized image of that person, sitting comfortably in a chair, will appear on a screen in front of them.

“Any of us can ask a question,” said Peter Crean, a retired Army colonel and the museum’s vice president of education. ”It will recognize the elements of that question. And then using AI, it will match the elements of that question to the most appropriate of those thousand answers.”

Aging veterans have long played a part in personalizing the experience of visiting the museum, which opened in 2000 as the National D-Day Museum. Veterans often volunteered at the museum, manning a table near the entrance where visitors could talk to them about the war. But that practice has diminished as the veterans age and die. The COVID-19 pandemic was especially hard on the WWII generation, Crean said.

“As that generation is beginning to fade into history, the opportunity for the American public to speak with a World War II veteran is going to become more and more limited,” he said.

The technology isn’t perfect. For example when Crean asked the image of veteran Bob Wolf whether he had a dog as a child, there followed an expansive answer about Wolf’s childhood — his favorite radio shows and breakfast cereal — before he noted that he had pet turtles.

But, said Crean, the AI mechanism can learn as more questions are asked of it and rephrased. A brief lag time after the asking of the question will diminish, and the recorded answers will be more responsive to the questions, he said.

The Voices From the Front interactive station is being unveiled Wednesday as part of the opening of the museum’s new Malcolm S. Forbes Rare and Iconic Artifacts Gallery, named for an infantry machine gunner who fought on the front lines in Europe. Malcom S. Forbes was a son of Bertie Charles Forbes, founder of Forbes magazine. Exhibits include his Bronze Star, Purple Heart and a blood-stained jacket he wore when wounded.

Some of the 18 war-era survivors who took part in the recordings were set to be on hand for Wednesday evening’s opening.

Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season
Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season

In what was dubbed the lost season, spring has arrived, but it's not without some concerning weather trends and patterns after the warmest winter on record for Canada—and it is certainly being felt in...

1h ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

3h ago

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital

Two people are dead, and another person has been rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Emergency crews were notified of a crash involving...

3h ago

Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

The sister of a man previously charged in a large-scale auto scam that allegedly involved selling stolen vehicles with fraudulent documents is now also facing charges. In a release Tuesday, Peel Regional...

9h ago

Top Stories

Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season
Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season

In what was dubbed the lost season, spring has arrived, but it's not without some concerning weather trends and patterns after the warmest winter on record for Canada—and it is certainly being felt in...

1h ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

3h ago

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital

Two people are dead, and another person has been rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Emergency crews were notified of a crash involving...

3h ago

Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

The sister of a man previously charged in a large-scale auto scam that allegedly involved selling stolen vehicles with fraudulent documents is now also facing charges. In a release Tuesday, Peel Regional...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

5h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

7h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

7h ago

3:25
Toronto Police ramp up search for convicted weapons smuggler
Toronto Police ramp up search for convicted weapons smuggler

Toronto Police are offering a cash reward to anyone who helps locate a man who should currently be serving a prison sentence for smuggling weapons into Canada. As Shauna Hunt explains, the wanted criminal is now being highlighted by the BOLO program.

7h ago

2:14
Canada-wide warrant issued for Kamar Cunningham
Canada-wide warrant issued for Kamar Cunningham

Toronto Police have announced a Canada-wide warrant and hefty reward for information leading to the arrest of a convicted firearms dealer. Shauna Hunt reports.

12h ago

More Videos