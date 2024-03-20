An explosion in a coal mine in southwest Pakistan kills 12 miners while 8 are rescued

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2024 3:24 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 3:26 am.

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — An explosion inside a coal mine in southwest Pakistan killed 12 miners while eight were rescued, an official said Wednesday.

The bodies of the dead were all recovered after the overnight collapse in Harnai, a district in the Baluchistan province, a mine inspector Abdul Rashid said.

He said investigators were still working to determine the cause of the blast.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement expressed his sorrow over the deaths.

Safety standards are commonly ignored in the coal mining industry in Pakistan, leading to accidents and explosions that kill dozens of mine workers every year. Miners often complain that owners fail to install safety equipment.

Despite the danger and low wages, hundreds of miners work in Baluchistan, where unemployment is higher than other parts of the country. Harnai is about 200 kilometers (120 miles) east of Quetta, Baluchistan’s capital city.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season
Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season

In what was dubbed the lost season, spring has arrived, but it's not without some concerning weather trends and patterns after the warmest winter on record for Canada—and it is certainly being felt in...

4h ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

6h ago

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital

Two people are dead, and another person has been rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Emergency crews were notified of a crash involving...

6h ago

Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

The sister of a man previously charged in a large-scale auto scam that allegedly involved selling stolen vehicles with fraudulent documents is now also facing charges. In a release Tuesday, Peel Regional...

12h ago

Top Stories

Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season
Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season

In what was dubbed the lost season, spring has arrived, but it's not without some concerning weather trends and patterns after the warmest winter on record for Canada—and it is certainly being felt in...

4h ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

6h ago

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital

Two people are dead, and another person has been rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Emergency crews were notified of a crash involving...

6h ago

Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

The sister of a man previously charged in a large-scale auto scam that allegedly involved selling stolen vehicles with fraudulent documents is now also facing charges. In a release Tuesday, Peel Regional...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

5h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

8h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

10h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

10h ago

3:25
Toronto Police ramp up search for convicted weapons smuggler
Toronto Police ramp up search for convicted weapons smuggler

Toronto Police are offering a cash reward to anyone who helps locate a man who should currently be serving a prison sentence for smuggling weapons into Canada. As Shauna Hunt explains, the wanted criminal is now being highlighted by the BOLO program.

10h ago

More Videos