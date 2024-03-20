As Myanmar’s army faces setbacks, it is stepping up attacks on civilians, a UN expert warns

Tom Andrews, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, speaks about the situation of human rights in Myanmar, during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2024 12:57 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 1:13 pm.

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Myanmar’s military government is escalating violence against civilians as it faces more setbacks on the battlefield from a range of pro-democracy and ethnic armed groups, a U.N.-backed independent expert on human rights warned Wednesday.

Resistance to military rule in Myanmar has been gaining momentum, with the army on the run, Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said at a news conference in Geneva after addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council a day earlier.

He acknowledged that “the world is obviously distracted by other crises around the world,” but that Myanmar’s situation offers ”a ray of hope” for restoring peace and democracy.

″The junta of Myanmar are like mushrooms,” he said. ”They thrive in the dark. And the more attention we can focus on this country, the greater the chance of success that we have.”

Myanmar’s military seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering widespread nonviolent opposition that was met with deadly force. The repression gave birth to armed resistance and embroiled the country in a civil war.

Andrews said continuing “broad-based, vigorous citizen opposition and the success of opposition forces, resistance forces,” were grounds for optimism.

“The junta now controls less than half of the country,” he said. “They have lost tens of thousands of troops to defections, to casualties and to surrender. They have lost hundreds of military outposts. They have lost dozens of towns and villages.”

Other experts caution that reliable numbers are impossible to obtain, but the military government itself has acknowledged it is facing strong challenges, and recently instituted conscription to fill its ranks.

Andrews said the army had responded to resistance victories by stepping up attacks harming civilians.

He said there had been a sharp increase in aerial attacks on civilians, because “it’s dangerous for their troops to move around on the ground.”

He said there also has been a significant increase in the laying of landmines “in villages, in community centers, in temples, in farming fields” and consequently there has also been a sharp increase in casualties they cause.

Andrews, a former Democratic member of Congress from the U.S. state of Maine, has long been an advocate of greater international intervention to put pressure of Myanmar’s military.

“There could be an end to this nightmare if the international community were to mobilize and focus its attention on this country and to take action,” he said.

He suggested four points to put pressure on the military: economic sanctions to deprive it of operating funds; blocking the flow of weapons — though most already come from Russia and China, who treat the generals as allies; cease treating the military as a legitimate government; and ”focus on accountability (to) make it clear that those who are involved in these atrocities will be held accountable.”

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

13m ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

6m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto
Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto

Mayor Olivia Chow has announced she is setting up a number of committees to ensure Toronto walks away from the FIFA World Cup in 2026 with financial stability. It comes after the cost of hosting six...

47m ago

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

13m ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

6m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto
Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto

Mayor Olivia Chow has announced she is setting up a number of committees to ensure Toronto walks away from the FIFA World Cup in 2026 with financial stability. It comes after the cost of hosting six...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

14h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

14h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

17h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

19h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

More Videos