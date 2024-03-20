Battleship on the Delaware River: USS New Jersey traveling to Philadelphia for repairs

FILE - The 52,000-ton Battleship USS New Jersey passes under the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Jan. 31, 1948, enroute to Gravesend Bay to unload her ammunition and then back to the Brooklyn Navy yard for stripping. The mighty vessel, one of the heaviest armed ships in the world, will eventually be berthed at Bayonne, N.J., on a deactivated basis. The USS New Jersey is scheduled to move from its dock in Camden on Thursday, March 21, 2024, when it will head to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for extensive maintenance work. (AP Photo/Joe Caneva, File)

By Bruce Shipkowski, The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2024 10:19 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 10:26 am.

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Residents in the Philadelphia area are about to see a rare site — a battleship floating down the Delaware River.

The USS New Jersey is scheduled to move from its dock in Camden on Thursday, when it will head to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for extensive maintenance work. The vessel, guided by tugboats, will initially head to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal, where it will be balanced to prepare for dry docking, and will then go to the Navy Yard six days later.

The maintenance work is expected to take about two months to complete, officials said. Three major repair projects are planned, including repainting the ship’s hull, fixing the anti-corrosion system underneath the ship and inspecting through-hull openings.

The battleship, which was built in the 1940s in Philadelphia, served for about 50 years before its retirement in February 1991. It has been a floating museum since 2011. The ship was built at the former Philadelphia Naval Shipyard and was launched from there on Dec. 7, 1942, the first anniversary of the Japanese air attack on Pearl Harbor.

The ship is the most decorated battleship in Navy history, earning distinction in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and conflicts in the Middle East, according to its website. The ship steamed more miles, fought in more battles and fired more shells in combat than any other battleship.

Bruce Shipkowski, The Associated Press











Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

0m ago

Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke
Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke

The cleanup is underway after a pileup involving dozens of vehicles shut down a busy highway on-ramp in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on the westbound Eglinton Avenue West overpass...

31m ago

Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon
Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon

A man and woman are dead and another person has been rushed to hospital following a head-on crash in Caledon on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on...

1h ago

On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects
On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects

People have another brief window to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in Ottawa before the public tributes move to Montreal. Members of the former prime minister's family were in a ballroom across...

19m ago

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

0m ago

Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke
Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke

The cleanup is underway after a pileup involving dozens of vehicles shut down a busy highway on-ramp in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on the westbound Eglinton Avenue West overpass...

31m ago

Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon
Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon

A man and woman are dead and another person has been rushed to hospital following a head-on crash in Caledon on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on...

1h ago

On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects
On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects

People have another brief window to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in Ottawa before the public tributes move to Montreal. Members of the former prime minister's family were in a ballroom across...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

11h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

11h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

14h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

16h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

More Videos