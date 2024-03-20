British foreign secretary visits Thailand to pursue stronger defense and economic ties

In this photo released by the Government Spokesman Office, Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, left, shakes hand with Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, at the Government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Thailand's Government Spokesman Office via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2024 9:09 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 9:12 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary met with Thailand’s prime minister on Wednesday on his first visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

Britain’s foreign office said the discussion between David Cameron and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was aimed at improving cooperation in areas including defense, the economy and trade. Britain estimates the countries’ trading relationship as being worth $7.6 billion annually.

Cameron, a former British prime minister, was leaving later Wednesday for Australia for an annual bilateral meeting on defense and foreign affairs.

Cameron visited a Thai air force base and inspected jet fighters using British components, and visited a university to highlight British support for research into disease prevention and developing clean energy systems, the British statement said.

Cameron called Thailand an “influential player” in the region.

The Thai government noted that Britain was the first European country to form a strategic partnership with Thailand. The partnership addresses science, security, education and other areas.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon
Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon

An man and woman are dead and another person has been rushed to hospital following a head-on crash in Caledon on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on...

updated

1h ago

Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season
Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season

In what was dubbed the lost season, spring has arrived, but it's not without some concerning weather trends and patterns after the warmest winter on record for Canada—and it is certainly being felt in...

9h ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

11h ago

Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop
Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their opening statements Wednesday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to...

2h ago

Top Stories

Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon
Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon

An man and woman are dead and another person has been rushed to hospital following a head-on crash in Caledon on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on...

updated

1h ago

Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season
Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season

In what was dubbed the lost season, spring has arrived, but it's not without some concerning weather trends and patterns after the warmest winter on record for Canada—and it is certainly being felt in...

9h ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

11h ago

Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop
Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their opening statements Wednesday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

9h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

10h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

13h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

14h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

More Videos