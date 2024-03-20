Canada’s Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

By Lucas Casaletto and David Zura

Posted March 20, 2024 6:50 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 6:53 pm.

The skyline of Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan will look a little different this season.

The park’s skydiving ride, known as the “Xtreme Skyflyer,” has been removed after 26 years. The ride would hoist people 150 feet in the air before freefalling with the pull of a ripcord.

All that remains now is a pile of rubble as crews work daily on cleanup.

“There are a number of variables that go into assessing which attractions might get retired and which ones will stay on,” said Grace Peacock, a spokesperson for Canada’s Wonderland. “A couple of those variables may include ridership, how popular it is, how long we have had it and the required ongoing maintenance it might need year after year.”

There’s no word yet on what will replace it, but a new waterslide will be added to Splash Works this season.

Customers will enter from now entrance at Canada’s Wonderland this year

Peacock, who confirmed that additional details will be announced soon, says removing historic rides at Canada’s Wonderland can be emotional, regardless of which new attractions are introduced.

“For sure, especially when you have worked with it for so long, and it’s been a part of the landscape for so long,” she noted. “Things change, and you take your time with your teams to say goodbye and honour it in any way we can.”

Photo: Canada’s Wonderland/Facebook.

Among some of the changes will see Canada’s Wonderland customers entering the park using a new walkway underneath the Leviathan rollercoaster instead of the usual entrance. Park staff hope that will make the process more efficient, especially on busier summer days.

Peacock says an ongoing hiring blitz could see 4,000 new seasonal workers.

“It’s going great and continues straight through past the opening date. It’s certainly improved for us since the pandemic. Last year was great with hiring; we always have trouble with lifeguards and are looking for certified candidates.”

The park opens on May 3, with Splashworks opening three weeks later, on May 25.

