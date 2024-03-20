Poilievre dangles ‘carbon tax election,’ plans to move non-confidence motion

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses his caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 20, 2024
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses his caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 11:50 am.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to try and plunge the country into a “carbon tax election,” as Liberal MPs continue to defend the government’s signature climate policy.

Poilievre’s plan to move a motion of non-confidence in the House of Commons is just his latest manoeuvre to keep the pressure on as backlash to the policy grows. 

The Opposition leader has ratcheted up his attacks before the consumer carbon levy rises to $80 per tonne from $65 on April 1, adding about three cents to a litre of gasoline.

Seven provincial premiers have also panned what Poilievre prefers to call the 23 per cent hike, citing a high cost of living driven by inflation and high food prices.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rejected their pleas to cancel the increase, saying last week at a news conference in Calgary that it’s all too easy for government to delay climate change action. 

Liberals say if Poilievre or premiers are aware of better ways to cut emissions without costing Canadians money, they should say so.

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

1h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

2m ago

Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police
Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police

A man and a woman from Uxbridge have been charged after allegedly falsely advertising vehicles online before selling them to GTA residents. Toronto police allege the pair were using Facebook Marketplace...

58m ago

Defence says death of Toronto police officer was not murder but tragic accident
Defence says death of Toronto police officer was not murder but tragic accident

Defence lawyers say the death of a Toronto police officer who was crushed by a car was not a murder but a tragic accident caused by a misunderstanding. In his opening statement to the jury, defence...

updated

1h ago

