Former NHLer Chris Simon’s family cites CTE struggles in statement

Chris Simon is seen in this file photo from 2004. (Jeff McIntosh/CP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2024 3:17 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 3:18 pm.

Chris Simon’s family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide, and it “strongly believes” a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.

Simon killed himself Monday night at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement provided by the player’s former agent, Paul Theofanous.

Once one of hockey’s most feared tough guys, the six-foot-three, 232-pound forward from Wawa, Ont., compiled 1,824 penalty minutes — including more than 100 fights — in 782 games with seven NHL teams across 15 seasons.

Simon’s loved ones believe chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) played a significant factor in his suicide.

“The family strongly believes and witnessed firsthand that Chris struggled immensely from CTE, which unfortunately resulted in his death,” the statement read. “We are grieving with the loss of our son, brother, father, partner, teammate and friend.”

The family added it won’t be releasing further details at this time.

“The entire Wawa community is sharing in our grief,” the statement read. “We appreciate everyone who shares in our tragic loss.”

CTE is associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries, including concussions and continued headshots. Deaths by suicide and drug overdose are common among athletes in CTE cases. The NHL has repeatedly disputed any links between hockey and CTE.

A study of former NHLers published last year showed enforcers lived significantly shorter lives than their peers.

Researchers at New York’s Columbia University came to that conclusion after analyzing data from 6,039 players from 1967 through the spring of 2022.

The study found enforcers died on average a decade younger than comparable peers drafted at the same rank, were of similar height and weight, and played the same position.

The researchers did not find more deaths among the NHL enforcers than in the control group.

“However, being an enforcer was associated with dying approximately 10 years earlier and more frequently of suicide and drug overdose than matched controls,” the study read. “Re-emphasis on player safety and improving quality of life after a hockey career should renew discussion to make fighting a game misconduct penalty in the NHL.”

Simon is the latest former NHL tough guy to die at a young age, joining the likes of Bob Probert, Derek Boogaard, Wade Belak and Rick Rypien.

The differences in causes of death between the enforcers and their fellow players was striking, the 2023 study found.

Two neurodegenerative disorder deaths, two drug overdoses, three suicides and four vehicular crashes were attributed to the 331 players identified as enforcer/fighters, compared to just one car crash death among the age-matched control group.

Commenting on Wednesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman called Simon’s death “tragic” but refrained from directly addressing the family’s charges linking it to CTE.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” Bettman said. “On all these matters we wait to see what the medical experts tell us.

“Having said that, I think it’s well documented all the progress that we’ve made over the last couple of decades to make the game as safe as possible.”

Once a staple of NHL games, fighting has seen a steep decline as the sport has become faster and more skilled — but it’s certainly not gone, with fisticuffs coming roughly every four or five games.

The league has seen some big tilts this season, most notably involving hulking six-foot-seven New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe, who dropped the gloves four times in his first seven contests.

The NHL suspended Simon eight times during his career for a combined 65 games. Simon was hit with a 25-game ban when he was with the Islanders for a March 2007 cross-check to the face of Rangers forward Ryan Hollweg.

He was then forced to sit 30 games for stomping on the leg of Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jarkko Ruutu that December.

Simon was drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1990 and shipped to Quebec as part of the Eric Lindros trade. He won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 1996 before making the final with Washington in 1998 and Calgary in 2004.

Known for his fists in an era when staged fights and intimidation were big parts of NHL life, Simon could also put the puck in the net.

Simon, who was of Ojibwa heritage and proud of his Indigenous roots, registered 144 goals, including a career-high 29 with Washington in 1999-00, to go along with 161 assists for 305 points.

He added 10 goals, 17 points and 191 penalty minutes in 75 playoff contests.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

1h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

1h ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

1h ago

Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023
Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023

Toronto Public Health says 21 cases of mpox have been confirmed in the city since the start of this year compared with a total of 27 cases for all of 2023. The health unit is encouraging eligible residents...

48m ago

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

1h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

1h ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

1h ago

Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023
Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023

Toronto Public Health says 21 cases of mpox have been confirmed in the city since the start of this year compared with a total of 27 cases for all of 2023. The health unit is encouraging eligible residents...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

16h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

16h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

19h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

20h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

More Videos