Collections of poetry about war, spirituality make Griffin Poetry Prize long list

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2024 10:04 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 10:12 am.

TORONTO — A collection of poetry about the horrors of the war in Ukraine and the spiritual words of a celebrated Mexican poet are among the works on this year’s long list for the Griffin Poetry Prize. 

“A Crash Course in Molotov Cocktails” by Halyna Kruk, translated from Ukrainian by Amelia M. Glaser and Yuliya Ilchuk, is among the 10 books of poetry written in, or translated into, English.

Also longlisted is “Self-Portrait in the Zone of Silence” by Homero Aridjis, translated from Spanish by George McWhirter, a Belfast-born Canadian writer who served as Vancouver’s first poet laureate. 

Another Canadian name on the long list is Montreal-based writer Emilie Moorhouse, who translated from French an Egyptian-French poet’s collection, “Emerald Wounds: Selected Poems of Joyce Mansour.”

Five shortlisted books will be announced April 17 and the winner will be crowned at the Griffin Poetry Prize Readings, held in Toronto on June 5.

The winner will receive $130,000 while the other shortlisted finalists will each get $10,000.

Most of the longlisted works are by U.S. poets, including “To 2040” by Jorie Graham, “Door” by Ann Lauterbach, “The Lights,” by Ben Lerner, “And And And” by Cole Swensen and “perennial fashion presence falling” by Fred Moten.

The judges also listed “To the Letter,” by Tomasz Różycki, translated from Polish by Mira Rosenthal, and “School of Instructions” by Jamaican poet Ishion Hutchinson.

The three judges for the international prize said they considered 592 books of poetry – nearly 50 of them translations – submitted from 14 countries. One of the judges is Canadian poet Albert F. Moritz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

1m ago

Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke
Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke

The cleanup is underway after a pileup involving dozens of vehicles shut down a busy highway on-ramp in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on the westbound Eglinton Avenue West overpass...

33m ago

Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon
Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon

A man and woman are dead and another person has been rushed to hospital following a head-on crash in Caledon on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on...

1h ago

On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects
On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects

People have another brief window to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in Ottawa before the public tributes move to Montreal. Members of the former prime minister's family were in a ballroom across...

20m ago

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

1m ago

Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke
Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke

The cleanup is underway after a pileup involving dozens of vehicles shut down a busy highway on-ramp in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on the westbound Eglinton Avenue West overpass...

33m ago

Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon
Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon

A man and woman are dead and another person has been rushed to hospital following a head-on crash in Caledon on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on...

1h ago

On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects
On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects

People have another brief window to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in Ottawa before the public tributes move to Montreal. Members of the former prime minister's family were in a ballroom across...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

11h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

11h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

14h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

16h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

More Videos