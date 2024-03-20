Detroit Lions’ defensive back Cameron Sutton sought in Florida domestic violence warrant

FILE - Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. A Florida sheriff's department on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, said it has a domestic violence warrant seeking the arrest of Sutton and asked for public help in finding him. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2024 2:39 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 3:13 pm.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive back Cameron Sutton is wanted on a domestic violence warrant in Florida, where authorities on Wednesday asked for tips to help find him.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, which includes Tampa, said on the X social media platform that the warrant is for domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Sutton may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate, the sheriff’s office said.

The department responded to a call about domestic violence in progress involving Sutton, 29, and a female around 5 a.m. March 7, said Phil Martello, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, according to a Detroit Free Press report.

Authorities issued the warrant based on the evidence they found and suspect that Sutton has fled Tampa, Martello told the newspaper. Attempts to contact and call him have been unsuccessful, he said.

“Our detectives have exhausted everything to try and get ahold of him,” he said.

It wasn’t clear if Sutton has a lawyer to speak for him. An email message sent to Sutton’s agent, David Canter, was not immediately returned.

“We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning,” the Lions said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time.”

Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lions in March 2023, appearing in all of Detroit’s regular season and playoff games. Before that, the University of Tennessee product played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2017 to 2022.

The Associated Press


