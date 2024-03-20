FBI: ‘Little rascals’ trio, ages 11, 12 and 16, arrested for robbing a Houston bank

By The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2024 5:37 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 5:42 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — Three boys, ages 11, 12 and 16, and dubbed the “Little Rascals,” have been arrested for robbing a bank in Houston, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the youngsters are in custody and have been charged with robbery by threat. Gonzalez said because the three are juveniles, no additional information would be released, and the sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

The FBI’s Houston office says they were wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo bank in the Greenspoint area of north Houston on March 14. The FBI posted an image of the trio on X, showing all three of them wearing hoodies inside the bank’s lobby. A message left with the FBI seeking additional information wasn’t immediately returned.

Houston’s ABC 13 reported that the boys passed a threatening note to a teller before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The station also reported that the parents of two of the boys identified them after their photos were released, while a third boy was recognized by a law enforcement officer following a fight.

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

6m ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

2m ago

Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay
Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay

A Mississauga city councillor, who recently left her seat to run for mayor, will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Long-time councillor Carolyn Parrish, who took over...

57m ago

Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023
Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023

Toronto Public Health says 21 cases of mpox have been confirmed in the city since the start of this year compared with a total of 27 cases for all of 2023. The health unit is encouraging eligible residents...

3h ago

