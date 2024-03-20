‘Fire Weather’ among books shortlisted for Shaughnessy Cohen Prize

Author John Vaillant is seen in an undated handout photo. Vaillant's best-selling book about the Fort McMurray wildfire is shortlisted for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Penguin Random House, Ian Hinkle, *MANDATORY CREDIT* © 2023 Ian Hinkle

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2024 12:26 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 12:42 am.

TORONTO — John Vaillant’s bestselling book about the Fort McMurray wildfire is shortlisted for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing.

“Fire Weather: The Making of a Beast” is one of five non-fiction books in the running for the $25,000 award, which is administered by the Writers’ Trust of Canada.

It previously won the prestigious U.K.-based Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction.

The other finalists for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize include “Not Here: Why American Democracy Is Eroding and How Canada Can Protect Itself” by Rob Goodman and “Indictment: The Criminal Justice System on Trial” by Benjamin Perrin.

Also in the running are “Canada: Beyond Grudges, Grievances, and Disunity” by Donald J. Savoie and “The Age of Insecurity: Coming Together as Things Fall Apart” by Astra Taylor.

The award, which will be handed out at the Politics and the Pen gala on May 7, goes to a work of political writing that “has the potential to shape or influence thinking on Canadian political life.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

