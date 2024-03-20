The Big Story

Why has Canada’s program brought zero Gazans to safety?

Destroyed buildings stand inside Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on March 19, 2024
Destroyed buildings stand inside Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 20, 2024 8:02 am.

When announced in December, it seemed like a new immigration program would allow Canadians with extended family in Gaza to finally bring them to safety. More than three months later, not a single person has arrived in the country.

Yara El Murr wrote about the Gaza immigration program for The Guardian. “Already many many lives were lost of relatives of Canadian’s who are waiting to bring their families here, so I cannot emphasize enough how urgent this issue is,” says El Murr.

Thousands have applied, and hundreds of applications are stuck in bureaucratic purgatory. Even Canada’s minister of immigration has said Canada is “failing” Gazans. So what’s gone wrong? Is the government to blame? Or is this the fog of war at work?

