Husband of slain Quebec provincial police sergeant testifies at coroner’s inquest

Quebec provincial police Sgt. Maureen Breau's husband, Daniel Sanscartier, and her children, Kheraly and Emrick, leave the church after her funeral service in Trois-Rivières, Que., Thursday, April 13, 2023. The family of a slain Quebec provincial police officer addressed a coroner's inquiry with her husband saying her tragic death should never have happened. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2024 1:37 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 1:42 pm.

MONTREAL — The husband of a provincial police sergeant killed in the line of duty in March 2023 told a coroner’s inquest today that he is still haunted by her murder.

In a letter read during the hearing, Daniel Sanscartier said the coroner’s recommendations will have a profound affect on how mental health cases are dealt with in the future.

The inquest is looking into the March 27, 2023 deaths of Sgt. Maureen Breau and Isaac Brouillard Lessard, a 35-year-old man with mental illness who stabbed the officer during an attempted arrest before he was shot dead by her colleagues.

Sanscartier, a police officer with 24 years of experience, says he cares about the future of young police officers, the security of the public, and the pain of parents who have children with mental illness who feel abandoned by the health system.

He says he remembers his late wife as a devoted mother of two who immediately won him over with her charm, kindness and joie de vivre.

The coroner’s inquest is set to conclude Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

13m ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

6m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto
Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto

Mayor Olivia Chow has announced she is setting up a number of committees to ensure Toronto walks away from the FIFA World Cup in 2026 with financial stability. It comes after the cost of hosting six...

46m ago

