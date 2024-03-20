Joly pushed for even softer arms exports language in motion on Israel-Hamas war: NDP

Deputy Whip of the NDP, Heather McPherson, speaks to reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, March 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 12:56 pm.

OTTAWA — The consequences of a symbolic House of Commons vote Monday that called on Canada to cease future arms exports to Israel are still reverberating as Liberals face criticism from Israel and within their own caucus. 

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly held a closed-door meeting with some Liberals late Tuesday after three MPs voted against the motion, saying they were blindsided by the details of the last-minute amendments. 

New Democrats say they negotiated those changes with the Liberals for days before the vote, and Joly herself was working with them late Monday to hammer out the details. 

NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson says Joly was pushing to further soften the language on arms exports with just half an hour to spare before a scheduled vote. 

The final version of the non-binding motion as approved by most Liberals says Canada should cease further authorization and transfer of arms exports to Israel, drawing condemnation from the Israeli government. 

Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said Tuesday he was rethinking his future with the party over the motion and skipped the weekly caucus meeting. 

He said he would not have any updates to provide on Wednesday. 

Liberal ministers who stopped outside caucus on Wednesday morning tried to show a united front and said they hoped Housefather would stay. 

As they try to heal internal fractures, the international implications are also unfolding, with Immigration Minister Marc Miller admitting that the motion will “not help” Canada’s efforts to get family members of Canadians out of the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s foreign minister said Tuesday in reaction to the final version of the motion that Canada was taking a step that would undermine Israel’s ability to defend itself. 

“History will judge Canada’s current action harshly,” Israel Katz  posted on X. 

The original version of the motion said Canada should “suspend all trade in military goods and technology with Israel,” which would have nixed any existing permits. 

Global Affairs Canada said there are currently no open permits for exports of lethal goods to Israel.

“Since Jan. 8, the government has not approved new arms export permits to Israel and this will continue until we can ensure full compliance with our export regime,” the department said in a statement. 

Export permits issued before Jan. 8 are still in effect. “Given the nature of the supply chain, suspending all open permits would have important implications for both Canada and its allies.”

McPherson said the NDP was willing to walk away over the arms export language. 

She said Joly approached her in the opposition lobby of the House of Commons at around 7 p.m. on Monday evening, just 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled vote.

Joly tried to push for even softer language than what appeared in the final motion, McPherson said.

“They didn’t want the liability of cancelling arms contracts,” she said. “We said no. We walked away.” 

The negotiations ultimately hinged on what the Liberals would be willing to do to help people in Gaza “right now,” she said. 

That came down to three red lines, she said: stopping the sale of arms to the Israeli government, supporting the International Court of Justice and putting sanctions on extremist settlers in the West Bank.

The language around supporting the work of the court did not specify how Canada should do so. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously said his government supports the institution. 

The government had also earlier signalled it was considering sanctioning Israelis accused of violence in the West Bank. 

“Every single time we worked with the Liberals, every time we looked at something they were proposing, we took it back to members of the community, we took it back to progressive Jewish individuals, we took it back to folks that have experience on the ground in Gaza,” McPherson said.

“It wasn’t easy work.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024. 

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

0m ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

7m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto
Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto

Mayor Olivia Chow has announced she is setting up a number of committees to ensure Toronto walks away from the FIFA World Cup in 2026 with financial stability. It comes after the cost of hosting six...

48m ago

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

0m ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

7m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto
Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto

Mayor Olivia Chow has announced she is setting up a number of committees to ensure Toronto walks away from the FIFA World Cup in 2026 with financial stability. It comes after the cost of hosting six...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

14h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

14h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

17h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

19h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

More Videos