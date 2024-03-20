Liberals to introduce legislation updating Elections Act, in keeping with NDP pact

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is poised to table legislation today that updates the federal Elections Act — part of its political pact with the NDP.

Details have not been released, but the agreement between the two parties calls for a three-day voting period rather than a single election day.

It also stipulates that people should be able to vote at any polling place within their riding, and calls for streamlining the process for mail-in voting.

Under the agreement, the New Democrats are supporting the minority Liberals on key House of Commons votes in exchange for progress on shared priorities.

The two-year anniversary of the deal, known as a confidence-and-supply agreement, is later this week.

Federal law requires that the next election be held no later than October 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

