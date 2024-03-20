Mega Millions jackpot reaches $977 million after no one wins Tuesday’s drawing

FILE - Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega Millions lottery ticket, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an astounding $977 million for Friday night’s drawing after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2024 5:32 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 6:12 am.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $977 million for Friday night’s drawing after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday were 24, 46, 49, 62, 66 and the gold Mega Ball was 7. The estimated jackpot was $893 million with a cash prize of $421.4 million. The cash prize for Friday’s drawing is $461 million.

Four people won $1 million each in California, Texas, Virginia and Florida.

It’s just the sixth time in the game’s nearly 22-year history that the jackpot has reached this level; only five jackpots exceeding $1 billion have been higher.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded five jackpots exceeding $1 billion, all in different states. South Carolina was the first in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine in early 2023 and Florida last August.

The odds of winning any lottery jackpot are very slim. Mega Millions players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon
Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon

An man and woman are dead and another person has been rushed to hospital following a head-on crash in Caledon. Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 10 near...

updated

27m ago

Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season
Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season

In what was dubbed the lost season, spring has arrived, but it's not without some concerning weather trends and patterns after the warmest winter on record for Canada—and it is certainly being felt in...

6h ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

8h ago

TDSB discusses how to deal with projected deficit of up to $34M
TDSB discusses how to deal with projected deficit of up to $34M

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) discussed how to handle a projected deficit that could be as high as $34 million at a special board meeting Tuesday night. In order to present a balanced budget,...

6h ago

Top Stories

Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon
Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon

An man and woman are dead and another person has been rushed to hospital following a head-on crash in Caledon. Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 10 near...

updated

27m ago

Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season
Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season

In what was dubbed the lost season, spring has arrived, but it's not without some concerning weather trends and patterns after the warmest winter on record for Canada—and it is certainly being felt in...

6h ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

8h ago

TDSB discusses how to deal with projected deficit of up to $34M
TDSB discusses how to deal with projected deficit of up to $34M

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) discussed how to handle a projected deficit that could be as high as $34 million at a special board meeting Tuesday night. In order to present a balanced budget,...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

7h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

10h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

11h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

11h ago

3:25
Toronto Police ramp up search for convicted weapons smuggler
Toronto Police ramp up search for convicted weapons smuggler

Toronto Police are offering a cash reward to anyone who helps locate a man who should currently be serving a prison sentence for smuggling weapons into Canada. As Shauna Hunt explains, the wanted criminal is now being highlighted by the BOLO program.

11h ago

More Videos