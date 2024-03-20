Montenegro court confirms mogul known as ‘cryptocurrency king’ to be extradited to South Korea

FILE - Montenegrin police officers escort South Korean citizen, Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, March 24, 2023. A court in Montenegro has ruled that Do Kwon should be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges rather than to his native South Korea, a court official in the Balkan Country said Thursday Feb. 22, 2024. Do Kwon, 32, was arrested nearly a year ago in Montenegro on an international arrest warrant in connection with a $40 billion crash of Terraform Labs' cryptocurrency, which devastated retail investors around the world. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic, File)

By Predrag Milic, The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2024 11:52 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 11:56 am.

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — An appeals court in Montenegro on Wednesday confirmed that a South Korean mogul known as “the cryptocurrency king” will be handed over to his native country.

Both South Korea and the U.S. had requested Do Kwon’s extradition from Montenegro. A Montenegrin court initially decided he should be handed over to the U.S. but that ruling was later overturned in favor of South Korea.

The Appeals Court of Montenegro approved an earlier ruling by the High Court to extradite Kwon to South Korea rather than the United States, a statement said. He has no further avenues for appeal.

Kwon was charged in the U.S. with fraud by federal prosecutors in New York.

It was not immediately clear when Kwon would be handed over. Kwon’s lawyer in Montenegro, Goran Rodic, said that “we are content with the decision of the Appeals Court.”

“It is now a binding decision and the law envisages that further handover procedure will be handled by the justice ministries of Montenegro and South Korea, as well as the relevant police authorities who will determine the time, location and conditions of the handover,” Rodic told The Associated Press.

The 32-year-old Kwon was arrested in the Balkan nation last year over a $40 billion crash of Terraform Labs’ cryptocurrency, which devastated retail investors around the world.

Kwon and another South Korean were arrested while trying to depart for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, using fake Costa Rican passports. He has served a prison term in Montenegro for using a fake passport.

Kwon and five others connected to Terraform had been wanted on allegations of fraud and financial crimes in relation to the implosion of its digital currencies in May 2022.

TerraUSD was designed as a “stablecoin,” a currency which is pegged to stable assets like the dollar to prevent drastic fluctuations in prices. However, around $40 billion in market value was erased for the holders of TerraUSD and its floating sister currency, Luna, after the stablecoin plunged far below its $1 peg.

Predrag Milic, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

1h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

4m ago

Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police
Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police

A man and a woman from Uxbridge have been charged after allegedly falsely advertising vehicles online before selling them to GTA residents. Toronto police allege the pair were using Facebook Marketplace...

1h ago

Poilievre dangles 'carbon tax election,' plans to move non-confidence motion
Poilievre dangles 'carbon tax election,' plans to move non-confidence motion

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to try and plunge the country into a "carbon tax election," as Liberal MPs continue to defend the government's signature climate policy. Poilievre's...

36m ago

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

1h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

4m ago

Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police
Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police

A man and a woman from Uxbridge have been charged after allegedly falsely advertising vehicles online before selling them to GTA residents. Toronto police allege the pair were using Facebook Marketplace...

1h ago

Poilievre dangles 'carbon tax election,' plans to move non-confidence motion
Poilievre dangles 'carbon tax election,' plans to move non-confidence motion

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to try and plunge the country into a "carbon tax election," as Liberal MPs continue to defend the government's signature climate policy. Poilievre's...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

13h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

13h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

16h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

17h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

More Videos