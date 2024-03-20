Montreal public health optimistic that measles outbreak can be brought under control

One of the doctors leading Montreal public health's response to the city's measles outbreak says he's optimistic officials will be able to gain control of the virus despite the rising number of cases. In this photo taken Wednesday, May 15, 2019, a dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health clinics at Vashon Island High School in Vashon Island, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elaine Thompson Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2024 2:48 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 2:56 pm.

MONTREAL — One of the doctors leading Montreal public health’s response to the measles outbreak in the city says he’s optimistic officials can gain control of the virus despite the rising number of cases.

Dr. Paul Le Guerrier says health workers are aware that measles is spreading in Montreal, and are looking for new cases of the highly transmissible disease.

But Le Guerrier says the city is doing a good job of identifying people who may have been exposed and providing preventive treatment to those at risk.

Quebec’s Health Department reported 16 measles cases in Montreal and a total of 29 cases across the province, up from 17 on March 11.

Le Guerrier says 10 of the Montreal cases involve children under four years old.

He says that while he’s confident the virus in the city can be controlled, officials will have to be vigilant for the next year or two because of major outbreaks in Europe, Africa and Asia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

