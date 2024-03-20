Motion on Israel-Hamas war will have consequences for asylum seekers in Gaza: Miller

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 18, 2024. Miller says the amended Israel Hamas motion passed by the House of Commons Monday could make it harder for Canada to help get people out of Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2024 11:56 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 12:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the amended motion on the Israel-Hamas war the House of Commons passed Monday could make it harder for people seeking asylum in Canada to get out of Gaza.

He says it could make the situation worse for a Canadian program that has already been, in his words, a “failure.”

Miller says he thinks the motion was fair and principled after it was altered to reflect 14 amendments proposed by the Liberals.

The final motion eliminated a standalone call to recognize Palestinian statehood and instead saw MPs support progress toward a peace process and a two-state solution as per existing Canadian policy. 

But Miller says the motion has upset Israel’s government and will have consequences. 

Israel’s foreign minister said Tuesday that measures outlined in the motion, including the suspension of arms exports to Israel, would undermine his country’s ability to defend itself — and that history would judge Canada harshly.

Miller told reporters Wednesday morning that the government always knew the program to offer asylum to extended family members of Canadians who are in the Gaza Strip could fail.

Only 14 people have been able to get out. The motion could have consequences for others who are waiting, he said. 

“The adoption of that motion doesn’t help getting people out.” 

He said the Israeli government has made it clear that it is watching what Canada does. 

“And any actions that are seen as to be unfavourable can affect their decision-making at the highest political level,” Miller said. 

“And so we can’t be naive as a country as to the actions that we take and the impact that can have on the ground and for actual people’s lives.”

Miller said he was not saying that the motion was “a bad thing to adopt,” adding it represented a “principled position” as amended. 

“But the actions of the government of Canada (have) consequences. And on the particular impact of that program, I don’t think that motion is necessarily a good thing.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

1h ago

Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke
Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke

The cleanup is underway after a pileup involving dozens of vehicles shut down a busy highway on-ramp in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on the westbound Eglinton Avenue West overpass...

2h ago

Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police
Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police

A man and a woman from Uxbridge have been charged after allegedly falsely advertising vehicles online before selling them to GTA residents. Toronto police allege the pair were using Facebook Marketplace...

56m ago

Poilievre dangles 'carbon tax election,' plans to move non-confidence motion
Poilievre dangles 'carbon tax election,' plans to move non-confidence motion

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to try and plunge the country into a "carbon tax election," as Liberal MPs continue to defend the government's signature climate policy. Poilievre's...

32m ago

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

1h ago

Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke
Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke

The cleanup is underway after a pileup involving dozens of vehicles shut down a busy highway on-ramp in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on the westbound Eglinton Avenue West overpass...

2h ago

Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police
Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police

A man and a woman from Uxbridge have been charged after allegedly falsely advertising vehicles online before selling them to GTA residents. Toronto police allege the pair were using Facebook Marketplace...

56m ago

Poilievre dangles 'carbon tax election,' plans to move non-confidence motion
Poilievre dangles 'carbon tax election,' plans to move non-confidence motion

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to try and plunge the country into a "carbon tax election," as Liberal MPs continue to defend the government's signature climate policy. Poilievre's...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

12h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

13h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

16h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

17h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

More Videos