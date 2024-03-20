South Korea says it will suspend the licenses of striking doctors starting next week
Posted March 20, 2024 10:48 pm.
Last Updated March 20, 2024 10:56 pm.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government says it will start suspending the licenses of striking junior doctors next week.
Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo made the comments during a briefing Thursday as he repeated demands for the doctors to return to work immediately.
More than 90% of the country’s 13,000 doctors-in-training have been on strike for about a month to protest the government’s plan to sharply increase medical school admissions.
Their strikes have caused hundreds of cancelled surgeries and other treatments at hospitals.
The Associated Press