Suspect charged in Indianapolis bar shooting that killed 1 person and injured 5

By The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2024 3:38 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 3:42 pm.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of opening fire inside a crowded Indianapolis bar, killing one person and seriously injuring five others, was formally charged Wednesday with murder in last weekend’s shooting.

Marion County prosecutors charged Nicholas Fulk, 25, with one count of murder, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon. He also faces one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Fulk, who was arrested Saturday, appeared for an initial hearing Wednesday where a judge appointed a public defender to represent him. Fulk was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail with a pretrial conference scheduled for April 17.

A representative of the Marion County Public Defender Agency said Wednesday the agency had no immediate comment on the charges against Fulk.

The shooting early Saturday at Landsharks in Indianapolis’ Broad Ripple entertainment district killed Timothy Brown Jr., 36, and left five other people with serious gunshot injuries, the prosecutor’s office said.

Witnesses told police officers “that two females started arguing and that resulted in the shooting” inside the bar, according to a probable cause affidavit. Another witness told police it appeared that the two females “were arguing over a male.”

The affidavit states that bar security footage apparently shows a male “retrieve the gun from the chest area of a female shortly after entering the club.” The footage later shows that male fire the weapon “as he was moving towards the door.”

After the shooting, the man later identified by a witness as Fulk ran with the female out of the bar’s front door, down a street and fled the scene in a car, the affidavit says.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

1h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

3h ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023
Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023

Toronto Public Health says 21 cases of mpox have been confirmed in the city since the start of this year compared with a total of 27 cases for all of 2023. The health unit is encouraging eligible residents...

2h ago

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

1h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

3h ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023
Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023

Toronto Public Health says 21 cases of mpox have been confirmed in the city since the start of this year compared with a total of 27 cases for all of 2023. The health unit is encouraging eligible residents...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

17h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

17h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

21h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

22h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

More Videos