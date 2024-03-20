Suspect charged in Indianapolis bar shooting that killed 1 person and injured 5

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of opening fire inside a crowded Indianapolis bar, killing one person and seriously injuring five others, was formally charged Wednesday with murder in last weekend’s shooting.

Marion County prosecutors charged Nicholas Fulk, 25, with one count of murder, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon. He also faces one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Fulk, who was arrested Saturday, appeared for an initial hearing Wednesday where a judge appointed a public defender to represent him. Fulk was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail with a pretrial conference scheduled for April 17.

A representative of the Marion County Public Defender Agency said Wednesday the agency had no immediate comment on the charges against Fulk.

The shooting early Saturday at Landsharks in Indianapolis’ Broad Ripple entertainment district killed Timothy Brown Jr., 36, and left five other people with serious gunshot injuries, the prosecutor’s office said.

Witnesses told police officers “that two females started arguing and that resulted in the shooting” inside the bar, according to a probable cause affidavit. Another witness told police it appeared that the two females “were arguing over a male.”

The affidavit states that bar security footage apparently shows a male “retrieve the gun from the chest area of a female shortly after entering the club.” The footage later shows that male fire the weapon “as he was moving towards the door.”

After the shooting, the man later identified by a witness as Fulk ran with the female out of the bar’s front door, down a street and fled the scene in a car, the affidavit says.

The Associated Press