TD signs deal with Indian bank HDFC to attract students looking to study in Canada

TORONTO — TD Bank Group has signed an agreement with an Indian bank in a bid to attract international students as new customers and make it easier for them to comply with visa requirements.

As part of the Canada’s requirements to apply for an expedited study permit, students are required to provide proof of financial support, which is accomplished with a guaranteed investment certificate.

Under the program, HDFC Bank will refer students planning to study in Canada to TD’s international student GIC program.

TD is offering students the ability to use an online application process to obtain a GIC without an application fee.

The program also includes a student chequing account and a fee rebate to cover their first wire payment into their TD account.

TD has been HDFC Bank’s main correspondent banking partner for Canadian dollar clearing since 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

The Canadian Press