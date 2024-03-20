Text of the policy statement the Federal Reserve released Wednesday

By The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2024 3:24 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 3:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Below is the statement the Federal Reserve released Wednesday after its latest policy meeting ended:

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a solid pace. Job gains have remained strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are moving into better balance. The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

In support of its goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. In considering any adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.

The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals.

The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Thomas I. Barkin; Michael S. Barr; Raphael W. Bostic; Michelle W. Bowman; Lisa D. Cook; Mary C. Daly; Philip N. Jefferson; Adriana D. Kugler; Loretta J. Mester; and Christopher J. Waller.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

1h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

3h ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023
Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023

Toronto Public Health says 21 cases of mpox have been confirmed in the city since the start of this year compared with a total of 27 cases for all of 2023. The health unit is encouraging eligible residents...

2h ago

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

1h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

3h ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023
Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023

Toronto Public Health says 21 cases of mpox have been confirmed in the city since the start of this year compared with a total of 27 cases for all of 2023. The health unit is encouraging eligible residents...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

17h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

17h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

21h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

22h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

More Videos