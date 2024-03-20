Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police

Toronto police
Benn Taylor Raddysh, 21, and Alexandra Mekhdi-Gamsari, 19, both of Uxbridge, have been charged by Toronto police in a fraud investigation after allegedly falsely advertising vehicles before selling them online.

By Michael Ranger

Posted March 20, 2024 11:17 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 11:26 am.

A man and a woman from Uxbridge have been charged after allegedly falsely advertising vehicles online before selling them to GTA residents.

Toronto police allege the pair were using Facebook Marketplace to list vehicles under fake names.

Investigators say the vehicles were listed as having lower kilometers or a newer model year than in reality. Some of the vehicles listed were salvaged, police say.

The two suspects would allegedly meet with victims around the GTA and allow them to test drive the vehicles.

After making the purchase the victims would learn the odometers had been tampered, ownerships altered, and the vehicles needed repairs.

“This type of fraud is known as Curbsiding,” reads a release from Toronto police. “Curbsiding is someone who misrepresents themselves in a private sale of an automobile, concealing information about a vehicle to a buyer, such as odometer tampering, stolen vehicle status, undisclosed accident history, and mechanical defects.”

Police are advising any residents looking to buy a car to have a licensed mechanic inspect the vehicle before the sale is completed.

Toronto police have charged Benn Taylor Raddysh, 21, and Alexandra Mekhdi-Gamsari, 19, with fraud over $5000.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

