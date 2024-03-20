United Steelworkers union endorses Biden, giving him more labor support in presidential race

FILE - Tom Duffy of Clairton raises his fist as hundreds of United Steelworkers rally and march on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Clairton, Pa. The United Steelworkers Union has endorsed President Joe Biden Wednesday, March 20, 2024, giving him support from another large labor union. (Steph Chambers/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File) Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

By The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2024 4:34 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 4:42 pm.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The United Steelworkers Union has endorsed President Joe Biden, giving him support from another large labor union.

The announcement Wednesday by the Pittsburgh-based union came less than a week after Biden voiced opposition to the planned sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel of Japan, saying it’s vital that the company remain American owned and operated.

The USW, which represents 850,000 workers in metals, mining, rubber and other industries, said Biden has a track record of supporting retirement security, affordable health care and laws that help workers, all important issues to its members.

The AFL-CIO, United Auto Workers, and several other unions previously endorsed Democrat Biden in his race against Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee. The Teamsters union has talked with both candidates and has yet to announce its pick.

By opposing Nippon’s planned acquisition of U.S. Steel, Biden chose to support unionized workers at the risk of upsetting the business community and an essential ally in Japan. Also, U.S. Steel is headquartered in Pennsylvania, a key swing state in this year’s election.

The USW has said it’s concerned about whether Nippon would honor existing labor agreements.

Trump said earlier this year that he would block the U.S. Steel acquisition, saying that it would a “horrible thing” for a Japanese company to buy it.

Nippon said the deal would benefit U.S. Steel and union workers, as well as U.S. national security. The purchase would drive greater quality and competitiveness while strengthening American supply chains, the company said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

1h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

3h ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023
Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023

Toronto Public Health says 21 cases of mpox have been confirmed in the city since the start of this year compared with a total of 27 cases for all of 2023. The health unit is encouraging eligible residents...

2h ago

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

1h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

3h ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023
Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023

Toronto Public Health says 21 cases of mpox have been confirmed in the city since the start of this year compared with a total of 27 cases for all of 2023. The health unit is encouraging eligible residents...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

17h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

17h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

21h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

22h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

More Videos