Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto

The city of Toronto continues to prepare for hosting six FIFA World Cup games in 2026. As Mark McAllister reports, Mayor Olivia Chow has assembled her team, along with a special envoy, to deliver the games.

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 20, 2024 1:09 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 1:10 pm.

Mayor Olivia Chow has announced she is setting up a number of committees to ensure Toronto walks away from the FIFA World Cup in 2026 with financial stability.

It comes after the cost of hosting six games during the tournament ballooned to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate.

Canada, which is co-hosting the event alongside Mexico and the United States, will stage 10 opening-round games — split evenly between Vancouver and Toronto.

Toronto will play host to Canada’s first group match on June 12 at BMO Field.

“We have a responsibility to the people of Toronto to make these games a success not only in the lasting connections they build across communities, but also their financial success,” Chow said in a media release.

Chow has appointed former councillor and budget chief David Soknacki to be a special envoy to her during the FIFA planning and process.

Related:

She has also expanded the Executive Steering Committee, which was first created in 2020 to provide leadership and oversight for the FWC26 Toronto.

Chow will chair the committee while Deputy Mayor Mike Colle will serve as the alternative Chair.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, as well as councillors Shelley Carroll and Michael Thompson, will be members on the committee as they will play leadership roles in other subcommittees for the games, including a Champions Table for fundraising.

The two other subcommittees are called the FWG26 Forever, whose focus is creating excitement around the games and community outreach, and FWG26 Subcommittee, which is focused on the spending plans for the tournament.

“We need all the skills that we have named, whether it is to fundraise, to find donations or to keep the expenditure tightly controlled or the environmental human rights … It is critically important that the game is not just exciting but also done well,” said Mayor Chow.

Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik, who is the Chair of Exhibition Place and the local councillor for where the FIFA World Cup will take place, will also be on the Executive Steering Committee.

Other external stakeholders will also be on the committee, including provincial, federal and Indigenous representatives and partners.

“If we don’t have a structure, it’s hard for people to participate. And the Games is for all of us, not just [the] mayor, not just councillors, but all of Toronto and each councillor represents an area and a diversity of skills,” said Chow.

“So we’re putting in detailed plans. I’ve seen a good many of them. Yes, there’s going to be hiccups on the way, but we will deal with them and we’ll deal with them responsibly,” added Soknacki.

Mayor Chow has also said that she hopes that the federal government does step forward and provide it with a third of the costs as well.

The Ontario government has conditionally committed to giving Toronto up to $97 million for the city’s FIFA World Cup hosting duties as long as the federal government matches its contribution.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

13m ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

6m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Police arrest second person in connection to demonstration that blocked Gardiner Expressway
Police arrest second person in connection to demonstration that blocked Gardiner Expressway

Toronto police have arrested and charged a second person in connection to a demonstration last November that blocked traffic on the busy Gardiner Expressway. Officers received several calls about a...

19m ago

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

13m ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

6m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Police arrest second person in connection to demonstration that blocked Gardiner Expressway
Police arrest second person in connection to demonstration that blocked Gardiner Expressway

Toronto police have arrested and charged a second person in connection to a demonstration last November that blocked traffic on the busy Gardiner Expressway. Officers received several calls about a...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

14h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

14h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

17h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

19h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

More Videos