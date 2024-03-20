Worried about threats to global democracy? Elect more women in 2024, a senior UN official says

President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewdein, left, and her Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou pose for the photographers before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Sahle-Work Zewdein is in Greece to attend the Women Political Leaders (WPL), the global network of women politicians summit which will take place from March 19 to 21 in the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Derek Gatopoulos, The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2024 12:07 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 12:12 pm.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Voters around the world who worry about growing threats to democratic freedoms should consider electing more women in countries’ national elections this year, the United Nations deputy secretary-general said Wednesday.

Amina Mohammed also said the increasing frequency of online threats made against female candidates is offsetting other gains.

“Advancing women’s participation is critical not only because women are significantly underrepresented in decision-making, but also because the future of democracy and achievement of peaceful societies depends on it,” she said.

She spoke by video link to a conference in Greece on women’s participation in politics.

More than 50 countries — home to half the planet’s population — are holding national elections in 2024, including India, Mexico and the United States, along with the European Union.

The global proportion of female lawmakers stood at 26.9% in 2023, a fractional increase from the previous year, according to data published this month by the Switzerland-based Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The world average for women’s representation in legislatures stood at 11.3% in 1995, but candidate quotas have helped to raise the rate in many countries over the last three decades, the IPU said.

Mohammed said the U.N. is currently advising more than 20 countries on how to help increase women’s participation in parliament.

More representative parliaments would help bolster democratic institutions, Ethiopia’s president, Sahle-Work Zewde, told the Athens conference. She is one of a tiny number of women in leading government positions in Africa.

“The current narrative is that we are in an era of democratic backsliding,” she said.

“When democracy is under threat, it will have a negative impact on women,” she said. “In any given country, women constitute the majority of the electorate. This is a fact. (But) only a few men make it to the top position … So things have to change.”

The two-day event, organized by a global network of women politicians called Women Political Leaders, ends Thursday.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of global elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/global-elections/

Derek Gatopoulos, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

1h ago

Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke
Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke

The cleanup is underway after a pileup involving dozens of vehicles shut down a busy highway on-ramp in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on the westbound Eglinton Avenue West overpass...

2h ago

Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police
Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police

A man and a woman from Uxbridge have been charged after allegedly falsely advertising vehicles online before selling them to GTA residents. Toronto police allege the pair were using Facebook Marketplace...

57m ago

Poilievre dangles 'carbon tax election,' plans to move non-confidence motion
Poilievre dangles 'carbon tax election,' plans to move non-confidence motion

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to try and plunge the country into a "carbon tax election," as Liberal MPs continue to defend the government's signature climate policy. Poilievre's...

32m ago

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

1h ago

Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke
Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke

The cleanup is underway after a pileup involving dozens of vehicles shut down a busy highway on-ramp in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on the westbound Eglinton Avenue West overpass...

2h ago

Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police
Uxbridge pair charged after falsely advertising, selling vehicles online: police

A man and a woman from Uxbridge have been charged after allegedly falsely advertising vehicles online before selling them to GTA residents. Toronto police allege the pair were using Facebook Marketplace...

57m ago

Poilievre dangles 'carbon tax election,' plans to move non-confidence motion
Poilievre dangles 'carbon tax election,' plans to move non-confidence motion

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to try and plunge the country into a "carbon tax election," as Liberal MPs continue to defend the government's signature climate policy. Poilievre's...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

12h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

13h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

16h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

17h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

More Videos