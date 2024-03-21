A third man is now charged with murder in the Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

FILE - A woman is rushed to an ambulance following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. A third man is now facing murder charges for the Feb. 14 shootings during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally. One woman died and about two dozen other people were hurt in the burst of gunfire. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 3:35 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 3:43 pm.

A third man was charged with second-degree murder Thursday in connection with the shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally that killed a woman and injured nearly two dozen others.

The 20-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He is jailed on $1 million bond and doesn’t yet have an attorney.

Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller were also charged with second-degree murder and several weapons counts soon after the Feb. 14 shooting at a parade attended by an estimated 1 million people as Kansas City celebrated the Chiefs’ second straight Super Bowl win. Two juveniles are also in custody, and three other men face gun-related and resisting arrest charges, accused of illegal purchase of high-powered rifles and guns with extended magazines, including weapons used at the rally.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said the investigation has reached an important milestone.

“Everyone we’ve identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody,” she said in a statement.

Though all of the suspected shooters are accounted for, Baker said additional charges are expected.

Police and prosecutors have said the gunfire broke out when one group of people confronted another for staring at them. Authorities have said a bullet from Miller’s gun killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was in a nearby crowd of people watching the rally. She was a mother of two and the host of a local radio program called “Taste of Tejano.” The people injured range in age from 8 to 47, police said.

The latest man charged and two others approached someone in the other group, and an argument broke out, according to a probable cause statement. When someone else pulled out a gun, the man pulled out his own weapon, the document stated. Surveillance video showed him appearing to shoot several times.

The man’s social media postings showed him wearing the same distinctive backpack seen in the surveillance video, and his phone data showed the device was in the area of the shooting when it happened, according to Baker and the probable cause statement.

Court documents unsealed earlier this month said 12 people brandished firearms and at least six people fired weapons at the rally. The guns found at the scene included at least two AR-style rifles, court documents said. U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore has said at least two of the guns recovered from the scene were illegally purchased.

Jim Salter, The Associated Press



Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

updated

12m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

8m ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

23m ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

4h ago

