Algeria sets election for September, when military-backed president will vie for 2nd term

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 1:56 pm.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria will hold its next presidential election on Sept. 7, giving first-term President Abdelmajid Tebboune more than five months to campaign for a second term to lead the oil-rich north African nation.

Tebboune’s office announced the date in a statement on Thursday after meeting with high-ranking members of Parliament and the constitutional court as well as its independent election authority.

No candidate has come forth to challenge him in his quest to lead the country of 44 million people which is facing mounting political and economic challenges. Elections had been expected to take place in December 2024.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

3h ago

Where is spring? GTA braces for potential 'widespread' snow Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for potential 'widespread' snow Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 15 centimetres of snow on Friday. "10-15 centimetres...

13m ago

Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead
Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead

Police are searching for suspects following a fatal double shooting at a plaza in Mississauga that left one man dead. Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway...

1h ago

Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction
Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction

Charges have been stayed against a second woman in the high-profile case of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the woman who Ontario police allege was abducted and killed by her ex-boyfriend. Court records indicate the...

1h ago

Top Stories

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

3h ago

Where is spring? GTA braces for potential 'widespread' snow Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for potential 'widespread' snow Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 15 centimetres of snow on Friday. "10-15 centimetres...

13m ago

Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead
Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead

Police are searching for suspects following a fatal double shooting at a plaza in Mississauga that left one man dead. Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway...

1h ago

Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction
Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction

Charges have been stayed against a second woman in the high-profile case of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the woman who Ontario police allege was abducted and killed by her ex-boyfriend. Court records indicate the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

20h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

19h ago

2:56
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve makes an interest rate decision that could have implications in Canada. Plus, why the maker of Ozempic is building a supercomputer, and how one restaurant stock is entering historic territory. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

20h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

20h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
More Videos