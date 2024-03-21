Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Brampton shootings
Peel police are searching for multiple suspects linked to separate shootings across the GTA and in Brampton, where shots were fired at residences. Photo: Peel police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 21, 2024 3:22 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 3:27 pm.

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects.

Officers were first notified of a shooting on Nov. 7, 2023, in the area of Cottrelle Boulevard and Thorndale Road in Brampton. Two suspects discharged firearms outside of a residence and are believed to have left in a black Dodge RAM 1500 pick-up truck.

On Nov. 11, 2023, police responded to reports of a shooting at a separate residence in the area of Lorenville Drive and Elbern Markell Drive in Brampton. Two suspects dressed in dark hoodies fired shots towards the home and fled in a burgundy Dodge RAM 1500 pick-up truck.

One week later, on Nov. 14, 2023, police were notified of a single suspect firing towards the same Brampton residence. The suspect fled in a late model silver Mazda 3 hatchback.  

No injuries were reported in either of these incidents.

One day later, on Nov. 15, 2023, authorities responded to a homicide in the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga. Officers located one male victim, identified as 29-year-old Jagraj Singh of Brampton.

Police said it is believed the suspects arrived and departed in a blue Dodge Challenger.

Caledon double homicide linked to same suspects: PRP

Officers with the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a separate shooting on Nov. 20, 2023, on Mayfield Road.

In this incident, two people were killed, and a third victim suffered serious injuries. Peel Regional Police said the possible suspect was seen entering an alleged stolen truck, a black Dodge RAM 2500 pick-up, which fled the scene travelling westbound on Mayfield Road.

PHOTOS

Open Gallery 6 items

Authorities noted the same truck was involved in a vehicle fire on Olde Baseline Road and Creditview Road in Caledon.

This alleged stolen pick-up truck was taken on Nov. 14, 2023, in the area of Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Arista Way in Mississauga. Investigators are looking to speak to a person of interest concerning the theft of that vehicle.

A Peel Regional Police spokesperson said although investigators believe that all the shootings were targeted, the homicide victims were not the intended targets.

Police are urging anyone with information about these incidents to call 1-833-941-5570.

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

updated

16m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

11m ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

4h ago

Feds, Ford government reach deal to proceed with building controversial Hwy. 413
Feds, Ford government reach deal to proceed with building controversial Hwy. 413

It looks like the federal Liberals are giving in to the Ford government when it comes to building Highway 413. Ontario had applied to the Federal Court for a judicial review after the federal government...

1h ago

