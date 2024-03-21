Businesses worried about ESG fraud as stakeholder pressure mounts: KPMG poll

Logo of the chartered accountant company KPMG is pictured in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 22, 2017. KPMG says businesses are increasingly concerned about ESG fraud, which is when a company's environmental, social and governance efforts or data are exaggerated, embellished, or distorted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Sohn

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 6:12 am.

TORONTO — Embargoed until 6 am EST

KPMG says businesses are increasingly concerned about ESG fraud, which is when a company’s environmental, social and governance efforts or data are exaggerated, embellished, or distorted.

In a new survey of 300 Canadian organizations, KPMG found that 89 per cent of respondents say they’re facing intense scrutiny from stakeholders to demonstrate progress on ESG targets.

The majority of the respondents say they’re worried these pressures are increasing the risk of ESG fraud.

The majority also say they’re worried their organization could inadvertently commit ESG fraud. 

Becky Seidler, a partner in KPMG’s forensic and dispute advisory practice, says pressure from stakeholders can be a force for positive change, but can also motivate some to misrepresent their sustainability and financial metrics for corporate or personal gain.

She says the consequences of ESG fraud can be significant, including financial and reputational harm. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead after overnight double shooting in Mississauga
1 dead after overnight double shooting in Mississauga

One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and The Queensway around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Peel...

breaking

7m ago

BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway
BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was...

24m ago

Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years
Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years

The skyline of Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan will look a little different this season. The park's skydiving ride, known as the "Xtreme Skyflyer," has been removed after 26 years. The ride would hoist...

56m ago

Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay
Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay

A Mississauga city councillor, who recently left her seat to run for mayor, will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Long-time councillor Carolyn Parrish, who took over...

13h ago

Top Stories

1 dead after overnight double shooting in Mississauga
1 dead after overnight double shooting in Mississauga

One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and The Queensway around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Peel...

breaking

7m ago

BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway
BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was...

24m ago

Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years
Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years

The skyline of Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan will look a little different this season. The park's skydiving ride, known as the "Xtreme Skyflyer," has been removed after 26 years. The ride would hoist...

56m ago

Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay
Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay

A Mississauga city councillor, who recently left her seat to run for mayor, will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Long-time councillor Carolyn Parrish, who took over...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

12h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

12h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

12h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.
More Videos