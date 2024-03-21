Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtimiri abduction

Police say Elnaz Hajtamiri, 37, was taken from a home in Wasaga Beach on Jan. 12, 2022
Police say Elnaz Hajtamiri, 37, was taken from a home in Wasaga Beach on Jan. 12, 2022. OPP/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2024 12:04 pm.

Charges have been stayed against a second woman in the high-profile case of Elnaz Hajtimiri, the woman who Ontario police allege was abducted and killed by her ex-boyfriend.

Court records indicate the kidnapping charge against Krystal Lawrence was stayed at the request of the Crown on Tuesday.

Records indicate a second woman, Dominique Ewan, also had her charges stayed in October, including for the alleged abduction.

Ewan had also faced charges for knowingly possessing a stolen 2019 Land Rover and changing a vehicle identification number.

Hajtimiri was last seen in January 2022 when Ontario Provincial Police say suspects in balaclavas and wearing fake police vests abducted her from her relative’s home in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

OPP have charged her ex-boyfriend with first-degree murder, as well as for Hajtimiri’s alleged “invasion-style” abduction and her alleged assault in a Richmond Hill parking lot just weeks before that.

