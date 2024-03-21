Crews battle scores of wildfires in Virginia, including a blaze in Shenandoah National Park

Smoke fills the sky from a wildfire in Shenandoah National Park near Luray, Va. on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Officials say crews are battling scores of wildfires around Virginia, including a fire affecting hundreds of acres at Shenandoah National Park. (WJLA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 10:34 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 10:43 am.

LURAY, Va. (AP) — Crews were battling scores of wildfires around Virginia on Thursday, including a fire affecting hundreds of acres at Shenandoah National Park, amid an elevated fire risk, officials said.

More than 100 new fires popped up Wednesday amid gusty winds and low relative humidity, affecting more than 1,600 acres across the state, many of them in the central part of the state, Virginia Department of Forestry spokesperson Cory Swift said by telephone.

At least 16 fires were contained and hundreds of firefighters worked overnight to contain the others, Swift said. Amid high winds, officials were seeing some downed powerlines causing fires, he said.

A fire that started on private land in the Luray area of Page County spread very quickly into Shenandoah National Park, reaching about 450 acres by Thursday morning, park spokesperson Claire Comer said by telephone. The majority of the fire is inside the 200,000-acre park and is about 10% contained, she said. Officials are hoping for additional resources to arrive Thursday.

Smoke from a wildfire closed about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) of Skyline Drive, the park announced Wednesday. Fire also closed sections of the Appalachian Trail and a fire ban was also in effect for all of Shenandoah National Park.

Page County officials declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening as several communities were asked to evacuate and county schools were closed Thursday. Louisa County also declared a state of emergency and recommended evacuations in some communities, but by evening, the fires were contained, officials said.

The National Weather Services Baltimore-Washington said in a social media post Wednesday that if people smelled smoke outdoors that numerous wildfires in the Shenandoah Valley and surrounding areas were the likely source.

Wildfires were also reported in neighboring Maryland on Wednesday. Crews contained a 60-acre fire in a wooded area in Barnesville, in northwestern Montgomery County, that was believed to have been started by a downed power line, county Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said in a social media post. Another fire that broke out in a wooded area in Silver Spring on Wednesday night was visible from the Capital Beltway, he said.

Conditions were expected to be less elevated Thursday and precipitation expected in the region Friday could help dampen fuels and soak the ground, Swift said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead
Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead

Police are searching for suspects following a fatal double shooting at a plaza in Mississauga that left one man dead. Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway...

updated

23m ago

BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway
BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was...

4h ago

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star. Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, 39,...

3h ago

Brian Mulroney's casket arrives in Montreal church ahead of Saturday's state funeral
Brian Mulroney's casket arrives in Montreal church ahead of Saturday's state funeral

Brian Mulroney's casket and the family of the former prime minister have arrived at St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal. The casket will lie in repose at the church Thursday and Friday for visitation...

updated

27m ago

Top Stories

Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead
Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead

Police are searching for suspects following a fatal double shooting at a plaza in Mississauga that left one man dead. Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway...

updated

23m ago

BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway
BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was...

4h ago

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star. Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, 39,...

3h ago

Brian Mulroney's casket arrives in Montreal church ahead of Saturday's state funeral
Brian Mulroney's casket arrives in Montreal church ahead of Saturday's state funeral

Brian Mulroney's casket and the family of the former prime minister have arrived at St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal. The casket will lie in repose at the church Thursday and Friday for visitation...

updated

27m ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

17h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

16h ago

2:56
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve makes an interest rate decision that could have implications in Canada. Plus, why the maker of Ozempic is building a supercomputer, and how one restaurant stock is entering historic territory. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

17h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

17h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
More Videos