Evers vetoes Republican election bills, signs sales tax exemption for precious metals

FILE - Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. Evers on Thursday, March 21, 2024, has vetoed Republican proposals that would have allowed election observers to get closer to poll workers and required a new post-election audit. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 3:05 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 3:12 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday vetoed Republican proposals that would have allowed election observers to get closer to poll workers and required a new post-election audit, while signing into law a bill requiring that political TV ads using artificial intelligence come with a disclaimer.

Evers, a Democrat, also signed a bipartisan bill exempting purchases of precious metal, such as gold and silver, from the state sales tax. The exemption does not apply to jewelry and other personal property, including works of art and scrap metal. But it would exempt from the sales tax coins, bars, rounds or sheets containing at least 35% of gold, silver, copper, platinum, or palladium.

The AI bill also passed with bipartisan support. Backers said the disclaimer is needed for ads that use the rapidly evolving AI technology so viewers get help in determining the difference between fact and fiction.

Evers also signed a bill allowing for children to occasionally sell crafts and other non-food items in public places, such as a park, without having to get permits. Current law already allows children to operate lemonade stands on private property without fear of being shut down by the government for lack of permits. The new law expands where people under 18 can sell items in public spaces such as parks.

Evers vetoed four Republican election-related bills.

One would have required a post-election audit, which Evers said he vetoed because he objects to Republicans’ “ongoing efforts to interfere with and usurp control over election administration and undermine Wisconsin’s election administration system.” Existing post-election audits already ensure that the state’s elections are fair and run properly, Evers said.

Another vetoed bill would have allowed election observers to be within three feet of election workers. Current law bars them from being any closer than three feet from workers.

Republicans have pushed for years to give observers more power while watching people vote. But Evers, in his veto message, said allowing them to get closer would increase the risk of interference and voter intimidation.

He vetoed two bills that would have tightened the rules for casting and collecting absentee ballots in nursing homes. Republicans introduced them after criticizing how voting was conducted in nursing homes during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers also vetoed a bill that would have required a special election or Senate approval of his appointments when there is a vacancy for the positions of secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general and secretary of the Department of Public Instruction. Republicans pushed the measure after Evers named Sarah Godlewski as secretary of state after the elected office holder, Doug La Follette, resigned.

Evers said he objected to the Legislature trying to infringe on his powers of appointment. He said if enacted, the proposal could lead to long vacancies in the positions.

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

updated

14m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

9m ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

25m ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

4h ago

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

updated

14m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

9m ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

25m ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

21h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

21h ago

2:56
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve makes an interest rate decision that could have implications in Canada. Plus, why the maker of Ozempic is building a supercomputer, and how one restaurant stock is entering historic territory. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

22h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

21h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
More Videos