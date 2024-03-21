Former Quebec junior hockey players to be sentenced in July for sex assault of teen

Former Victoriaville Tigres junior major hockey league players Nicolas Daigle, left, and Massimo Siciliano, follow defence lawyer Michel Lebrun, right, out of the courtroom on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Quebec City. A Quebec judge will render a sentence in July for two former Quebec major junior hockey players who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor in June 2021 as their team celebrated a championship at a hotel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2024 3:32 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 3:49 pm.

QUEBEC — A Quebec judge will deliver sentences in July for two former Quebec major junior hockey players who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor in June 2021 at a hotel as their team celebrated a championship win.

Nicolas Daigle and Massimo Siciliano, both 21, pleaded guilty last October to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the early hours of June 6, 2021, while Daigle also pleaded guilty to two charges of filming and exhibiting a video of the act.

At the time of the assault, they were members of the Victoriaville Tigres in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, and the club had won the President’s Cup Trophy on June 5, 2021.

RELATED: Former Quebec hockey players plead guilty to sexual assault

The victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was an employee at a Quebec City-area hotel where the team was staying during the 2021 playoffs.

She agreed to go to the hotel room only with Daigle, but when she arrived she discovered Siciliano also there and felt trapped before she was assaulted by both of them for about 40 minutes.

The defence is seeking community sentences and probation; the Crown wants 36 months for Siciliano and between 39 and 42 months for Daigle.

Prosecutor Michel Bérubé told the court that community sentences are neither fair nor proportional given the facts in the case.

During a sentencing hearing earlier this week in Quebec City, the court heard in a letter from the victim that the assault took a heavy toll on her life. Both men also testified, expressing remorse for their actions.

Quebec court Judge Thomas Jacques will deliberate before handing down a sentence on July 8.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

updated

14m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

9m ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

24m ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

4h ago

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

updated

14m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

9m ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

24m ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

21h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

21h ago

2:56
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve makes an interest rate decision that could have implications in Canada. Plus, why the maker of Ozempic is building a supercomputer, and how one restaurant stock is entering historic territory. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

22h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

21h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
More Videos