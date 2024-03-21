Government moves to end military authority to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

National Defence Minister Bill Blair rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2024 10:58 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 11:12 am.

OTTAWA — The federal government has tabled legislation to formally removing the military’s ability to investigate and prosecute crimes of a sexual nature.

Defence Minister Bill Blair introduced changes to the National Defence Act today that would remove jurisdiction to handle certain Criminal Code offences from military court.

Military police will no longer have the authority to investigate those cases, either. 

Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour recommended the change in the fall of 2021. 

Arbour released her scathing report on the military the following year, calling for dozens of changes to reform its toxic culture. 

The military started referring cases to the civilian justice system in 2021 but only about half of the cases were actually taken on by police in the first two years. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead
Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead

Police are searching for suspects following a fatal double shooting at a plaza in Mississauga that left one man dead. Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway...

updated

25m ago

BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway
BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was...

5h ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

6m ago

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star. Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, 39,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead
Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead

Police are searching for suspects following a fatal double shooting at a plaza in Mississauga that left one man dead. Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway...

updated

25m ago

BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway
BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was...

5h ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

6m ago

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star. Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, 39,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

17h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

16h ago

2:56
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve makes an interest rate decision that could have implications in Canada. Plus, why the maker of Ozempic is building a supercomputer, and how one restaurant stock is entering historic territory. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

17h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

17h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
More Videos