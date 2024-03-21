Hungary, Slovakia remain opposed to sending any arms to Ukraine to fight Russia’s invasion

Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, 2nd left, welcomes his counterparts from Poland Radoslaw Sikorski, left, from Slovakia Juraj Blanar, right, and Hungary Peter Szijjarto, second right, as they meet in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 8:27 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 8:42 am.

PRAGUE (AP) — Four Central European countries remain deeply divided over how to resolve Russia’s war against Ukraine, their foreign ministers said Thursday.

The foreign ministers from the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia met Thursday and discussed a Czech plan to acquire ammunition that Ukraine badly needs from third countries outside the European Union.

“It’s necessary to boost support for Ukraine in all areas including military assistance,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

Under the plan, the Czechs seek to obtain 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine. Czech leaders previously said the first shells should be delivered to Ukraine no later than June.

At least 18 countries have joined the initiative, Czech leaders have previously said.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski called the Czech plan an “excellent idea.”

“We’re very happy to contribute,” he said. Sikorski said Poland would contribute funds as well as help deliver the ammunition to the front.

But the foreign ministers of Hungary and Slovakia said they are not ready to change their strict refusal to provide arms to Ukraine.

“Hungary has not and will not send any weapons to Ukraine,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Slovakia’s view has not changed because “the conflict doesn’t have a military solution,” its foreign minister, Juraj Blanar, said.

___

