IMF says the economic situation in debt-stricken Sri Lanka is gradually improving

Peter Breuer, International Monetary Fund Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, speaks at a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

By Bharatha Mallawarachi, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 10:41 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 10:56 am.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The economic situation in debt-stricken Sri Lanka has started to gradually improve following its worst economic crisis two years ago, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday.

The country’s inflation has come down from a peak of 70% in 2022 to 5.9% last month and its economy expanded in the second half of last year following a year and a half of contraction, the IMF said.

Sri Lanka’s year-on-year economic expansion in the third quarter of 2023 was 1.6% and in the fourth quarter 4.5%, the IMF said.

Sri Lanka plunged into its worst economic crisis in early 2022, suffering severe shortages of food, medicine, fuel and power, drawing strident protests that led to the ouster of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Indian Ocean nation declared bankruptcy in April 2022 with more than $83 billion in debt — more than half of it to foreign creditors.

Sri Lanka turned to the IMF for help to rescue the economy and secured a bailout package last year. Under the current four-year bailout program, the IMF is to disburse $2.9 billion in tranches after biannual reviews of whether the country is imposing needed economic reforms.

The country has received two payments so far, and also has receiving promises of debt forgiveness from major creditors like India, Japan and China. The government also is in talks with private creditors.

On Wednesday, the IMF said that a team of its officials had reached an agreement with Sri Lankan authorities on the second review of economic reforms. Once the agreement is approved by the IMF executive board, Sri Lanka would have access to the latest tranche of $337 million, for a total so far of about $1 billion.

In July 2022, then-Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as president. Since then, he has managed to restore electricity, and shortages of essentials have largely abated. Sri Lanka’s currency has strengthened, and interest rates have fallen to around 10 percent.

However, Wickremesinghe faces public anger over heavy taxes and the high cost of living. Despite improving economic indicators and an easing of the worst shortages, Sri Lankans have lost buying power due to high taxes and currency devaluation. Unemployment remains high, as industries that collapsed at the height of the crisis have not yet come back.

Bharatha Mallawarachi, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead
Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead

Police are searching for suspects following a fatal double shooting at a plaza in Mississauga that left one man dead. Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway...

updated

28m ago

BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway
BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was...

5h ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

9m ago

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star. Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, 39,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead
Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead

Police are searching for suspects following a fatal double shooting at a plaza in Mississauga that left one man dead. Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway...

updated

28m ago

BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway
BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was...

5h ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

9m ago

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star. Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, 39,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

17h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

16h ago

2:56
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve makes an interest rate decision that could have implications in Canada. Plus, why the maker of Ozempic is building a supercomputer, and how one restaurant stock is entering historic territory. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

17h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

17h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
More Videos