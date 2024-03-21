In the news today: Brian Mulroney’s tribute moves to Montreal

The casket of the late prime minister Brian Mulroney is carried from the Sir John A. Macdonald building opposite Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Quebecers to pay tribute to Brian Mulroney

Quebecers will get their chance to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in his home province as the tributes to the former prime minister move to Montreal. Mulroney’s casket will lie in repose at St. Patrick’s Basilica today and Friday ahead of Saturday’s state funeral. Mulroney, who was prime minister for nine years between 1984 and 1993, died Feb. 29 at age 84. 

Israel envoy says country can defend itself despite Canada ending future arms exports

Israel’s ambassador to Canada isn’t saying whether this week’s vote in the House of Commons to end future arms exports to his country will actually impact the war with Hamas. Iddo Moed says the vote was “really disturbing for many Israelis,” particularly at a time when they remain traumatized by the group Canada has deemed a terrorist organization. Most Liberal MPs joined the NDP in backing a motion Monday calling on Canada to stop military exports to Israel for fear the war in the Gaza Strip is killing far too many Palestinians.

Some who escaped Gaza won’t qualify for visa

The federal government says people who managed to escape the Gaza Strip no longer qualify for a special program to reunite with extended family members in Canada if they didn’t finish the application process before they left. The government launched a special visa program in January that would offer temporary refuge to as many as 1,000 people in Gaza who have extended family members in Canada. But a statement from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada confirms people who escaped to Egypt before reaching the second stage of the application process aren’t eligible. Instead, the department says those people can apply to come to Canada through other immigration programs.

Partner of slain cop set to testify at trial

The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to hear from the officer’s partner today. Det. Const. Lisa Forbes is set to take the stand at the trial of Umar Zameer. Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup. Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021, after he was run over by a car in an underground parking garage below Toronto City Hall.

Manitoba men switched at birth to receive an apology

Two men who were switched at birth almost 70 years ago are to receive an apology today from the Manitoba government. Premier Wab Kinew is slated to offer the apology in the legislature chamber. Edward Ambrose and Richard Beauvais were born in a municipally run hospital in Arborg, Man., in 1955 and were sent home with each other’s parents. 

Punjabi-Canadian music stars are ready to shine

Two Punjabi-Canadian artists could make history at the Juno Awards this weekend as they vie for the coveted fan choice award. British Columbia-raised singer Karan Aujla and Brampton, Ont.-based rapper Shubh are nominated for the viewer-voted prize, which aims to capture the spirit of popular music on Sunday’s Junos broadcast. It’s the first time any performers from the rising Punjabi-Canadian music scene have landed in the fan choice category.
 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years
Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years

The skyline of Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan will look a little different this season. The park's skydiving ride, known as the "Xtreme Skyflyer," has been removed after 26 years. The ride would hoist...

10h ago

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

10h ago

Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay
Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay

A Mississauga city councillor, who recently left her seat to run for mayor, will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Long-time councillor Carolyn Parrish, who took over...

11h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

10h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years
Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years

The skyline of Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan will look a little different this season. The park's skydiving ride, known as the "Xtreme Skyflyer," has been removed after 26 years. The ride would hoist...

10h ago

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

10h ago

Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay
Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay

A Mississauga city councillor, who recently left her seat to run for mayor, will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Long-time councillor Carolyn Parrish, who took over...

11h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

11h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

10h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

11h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.
More Videos