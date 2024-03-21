In the news today: Brian Mulroney’s tribute moves to Montreal

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Quebecers to pay tribute to Brian Mulroney

Quebecers will get their chance to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in his home province as the tributes to the former prime minister move to Montreal. Mulroney’s casket will lie in repose at St. Patrick’s Basilica today and Friday ahead of Saturday’s state funeral. Mulroney, who was prime minister for nine years between 1984 and 1993, died Feb. 29 at age 84.

Israel envoy says country can defend itself despite Canada ending future arms exports

Israel’s ambassador to Canada isn’t saying whether this week’s vote in the House of Commons to end future arms exports to his country will actually impact the war with Hamas. Iddo Moed says the vote was “really disturbing for many Israelis,” particularly at a time when they remain traumatized by the group Canada has deemed a terrorist organization. Most Liberal MPs joined the NDP in backing a motion Monday calling on Canada to stop military exports to Israel for fear the war in the Gaza Strip is killing far too many Palestinians.

Some who escaped Gaza won’t qualify for visa

The federal government says people who managed to escape the Gaza Strip no longer qualify for a special program to reunite with extended family members in Canada if they didn’t finish the application process before they left. The government launched a special visa program in January that would offer temporary refuge to as many as 1,000 people in Gaza who have extended family members in Canada. But a statement from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada confirms people who escaped to Egypt before reaching the second stage of the application process aren’t eligible. Instead, the department says those people can apply to come to Canada through other immigration programs.

Partner of slain cop set to testify at trial

The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to hear from the officer’s partner today. Det. Const. Lisa Forbes is set to take the stand at the trial of Umar Zameer. Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup. Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021, after he was run over by a car in an underground parking garage below Toronto City Hall.

Manitoba men switched at birth to receive an apology

Two men who were switched at birth almost 70 years ago are to receive an apology today from the Manitoba government. Premier Wab Kinew is slated to offer the apology in the legislature chamber. Edward Ambrose and Richard Beauvais were born in a municipally run hospital in Arborg, Man., in 1955 and were sent home with each other’s parents.

Punjabi-Canadian music stars are ready to shine

Two Punjabi-Canadian artists could make history at the Juno Awards this weekend as they vie for the coveted fan choice award. British Columbia-raised singer Karan Aujla and Brampton, Ont.-based rapper Shubh are nominated for the viewer-voted prize, which aims to capture the spirit of popular music on Sunday’s Junos broadcast. It’s the first time any performers from the rising Punjabi-Canadian music scene have landed in the fan choice category.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

